Tiger Woods CEO Greg Norman said Tiger Woods has rejected an offer of between $700 million and $800 million to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf chain.

Joy Love August 2, 2022 3 min read

During an interview on Fox News that aired on Monday, former world number one Tucker Carlson asked Norman if it was true that Woods had offered him between $700 and $800 million to join the LIV Golf series.

“That number was around before I became CEO,” Norman replied. “So, that number is right there, yeah. Look, Tiger is a needle-driver, right?”

“So, of course, you’ll look the absolute best. They originally called Tiger before I became CEO, so yeah, that number is somewhere in that neighborhood.”

Previously, Norman told the Washington Post in June that Woods had been offered huge money to participate but had turned it down. Norman said Woods’ proposal was “amazingly colossal; we’re talking about nine high numbers.”

The controversial tour has attracted some of the big names from the world of golf to leave the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour to participate for huge sums of money.

The main winners are Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen, Graeme McDowell, Charles Schwarzl and Martin Kaymer all joined the breakaway project, which offered players huge funds to join.

The LIV Golf series is backed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) – a sovereign wealth fund chaired by Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia – which has pledged $250 million in total prize money.

However, this has led to criticism from many players, including Rory McIlroy Woods, that players have abandoned traditional golf and accepted money from a country with a poor human rights record.

Ahead of the July Open in St Andrews, Scotland, Woods said he disagrees with the players who have left.

“I think what they did was they turned their backs on what allowed them to get into that position,” said the 15-time main winner.

“Some of these players may not get the chance to play in the major tournaments. That is a possibility. We don’t know that for sure yet. It is up to all the major tournament bodies to make that decision. But it is a possibility, that some players will never get the chance to play in a major tournament. And they’ll never get a chance to experience this here, walking the trails at Augusta National.

Woods prepares for a shot during his second round in the 150th Open at St Andrews.

“But what these guys do for guaranteed money, what is the incentive to practice? What is the incentive to go out there and earn it in the dirt? You get a lot of money up front and you play some events and they play 54 holes. They play loud music and they have all these different vibes.”

Woods added: “I just don’t see how positive this move is in the long run for a lot of these players, especially if the LIV doesn’t get the world ranking points and the major leagues change their criteria for entering events.

“It would be sad to see some of these young children not getting a chance to experience that and experience what we have a chance to experience and walk these sacred playgrounds and play in these tournaments.”

Woods went so far as to criticize Norman himself for his role on the splinter tour. “Greg has done some things that I don’t think are in the best interest of our game, and maybe we’ll go back to the most historic and traditional place in our sport.”

On Sunday, Henrik Stenson won the third event of his first LIV Golf season in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Nearly two weeks after being stripped of the Ryder Cup captain for joining the series, the 46-year-old Swede shot his equal at Trump National Golf Course in Minster to win $4 million.

He accepted the cup alongside former US President Donald Trump, who was present throughout the three-day competition and who owns the course.

