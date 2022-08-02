August 3, 2022

2022 MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: All the major moves, including Padres' deal with Juan Soto; The Dodgers acquire Joey Gallo

2022 MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: All the major moves, including Padres’ deal with Juan Soto; The Dodgers acquire Joey Gallo

Joy Love August 2, 2022 2 min read
Getty Images

Trade deadline day is here in Major League Baseball. The MLB 2022 trade deadline or 6pm ET is set for Tuesday (August 2), meaning teams have less than four hours to consolidate their rosters before the playoff round begins in August and September. This year’s trade deadline isn’t short for machinations or big names. The biggest name ever – Juan Soto – is on the move. About six hours before the deadline, the Nationals and Padres agreed to a deal that would send Soto (and Josh Bell) to San Diego and a group of VIPs to Washington.

Wilson Contreras, Ian Hap, and Noah Sendergaard are some of the other notable names that could be transferred by Tuesday night.

Dealers fly on Tuesday, but some teams haven’t waited to get the business done. The Yankees He was one of the busiest teams in MLB before the deadline, capturing rookie Frankie Montas, quarterback Andrew Benentende and underdogs Lou Trevino and Scott Evros, while sending Joey Gallo to the Dodgers. Before the soto deal, the Padres made a surprise splash when they acquired Josh Hader from Brewers. Meanwhile, the Mariners made waves by trading for Luis Castillo, the best pitcher available.

Want to catch up on every major deal before the deadline? We’ve got you covered below with our 2022 MLB Trade Deadline Tracker.

