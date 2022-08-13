NFL first week preseason results, highlights, updates, schedule: Sam Howell uses arm and legs for leaders

The NFL pre-season has officially begun, and the first week of the 2022 season has been eventful so far. Atlanta Falcons Rookie quarterback Desmond Ryder threw a winning match against Detroit Lions With less than two minutes remaining, Jordan Love and Trey Lance traded long descents in the bay and Cincinnati Bengals Superstar Evan Macpherson went 3 of 3 on his field goals, including two from at least 56 yards.

There were also two injuries, most notably New York Jets Quarterback Zack Wilson – from He tore his meniscus. However, he is expected to be fine, and may not miss any time in the regular season.

This Saturday, we have a total of eight games to watch, starting with Carolina Panthers against. Washington leaders And the Kansas City Chiefs against. Chicago Bears It’s 1 p.m. ET, ending with the Los Angeles fight between the Super Bowl champions rams And the chargers.

Below, we’ll track down all the must-see highlights from Saturday’s event. Get ready for a full day of football.

a program

Thursday

giants 23, patriots 21 (Takeaway)

crows 23, titans 10 (a summary)

Friday

Falcons 27, Lions 23 (a summary)

Brown 24, Jaguar 13 (a summary)

basics 36, Bengals 23 (a summary)

24 . aircraft the Eagles 21 (Takeaway)

49ers 28, Packers 21 (a summary)

Saturday

Heads in Beers, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Panthers at Leaders, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

ponies in Invoices4 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Seahawks in Steelers7 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

dolphins in pirate7:30 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

saints in Texas8 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Cowboys in Bronco9 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Rams in Chargers, 10 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Sunday

Vikings in Raiders4:25 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Carson Wentz and Taylor Hynek didn’t do much in the quarterbacks for the leaders, but their third QB in rookie Sam Howell impressed. It only took him five times to complete a pass to become Washington’s leading passer versus his hometown Panthers, then he scored that impressive touchdown from 17 yards.

Don’t be surprised by Howell’s legs. He ran in 11 degrees with Tar Heels last year.

Simian’s Splash is playing

Justin Fields’ new mentor is driving a return to Chicago. Once down 14-0, the Bears scored 16 unanswered thanks to quarterback Trevor Simian. Chicago isn’t behaving like this a pre-season game, where the offense took place in fourth and second, and Simian found Dante Pettis’ streak on the field.

Three plays later, Simian hit Dazz Newsome with a nice throw in the corner of the end zone to pull inside one point from the Chiefs.

Justin Reed’s safety kicks XP to the bosses

Harrison Butker isn’t the only good player on the Chiefs’ roster, as one of the safety items has a talented leg as well. Reid kicked a 65 yards target field In training camp last week, I got a chance to kick an extra point in the first week of pre-season. It was perfect.

Rookie RB Brian Robinson shines for the leaders

The Alabama rookie looks set to take a few touches away from Antonio Gibson in 2022. Robinson rushed 26 yards in his first six gigs, catching two passes for 15 yards early as well. Robinson also recorded some captain’s history, recording the first New Age landing in Washington.

Taji Sharp ‘Catch Pre-Season’ nominee

Sharp struggles to play amongst the bears’ wide receivers, and this catch will certainly help his cause. He used sports, focus and lateral awareness to get this out. A new member of the Bears, Sharp spent the last year with the Hawks. He had 25 passes for 230 yards in 15 games he played.

Sam Darnold with an impressive TD toss

The Panthers were all over the leaders early on, and Antonio Gibson helped his opponent by fumbling at his 28-yard line. Darnold Baker replaced Mayfield for the quarterback in the Carolinas’ second series, three plays in the drive, and called Richard Higgins for an eight-yard touchdown.

This is a very nice throw, as Darnold Montez had Sweet in the face, but he led perfectly while eliminating his back foot.

The NFL world is a bit nervous for sophomore Fields, tasked with finding success behind a questionable attacking streak and with a broad receiving force not much. However, Fields still has Mooney, who came off a career campaign in which he had 81 passes for 1,055 yards and four touchdowns.

Check out this 26-yard throw and catch:

Chiefs don’t waste time recording TD’s first Saturday

Well, that’s enough. We can take Patrick Mahomes out of the game. He’s still good at football. The former NFL MVP led 11 plays, 72 yards, which included two games on a highlight reel, and was capped by a five-yard touchdown pass to Blake Bell.

Watson is awaiting a possible penalty increase from the NFL – which is expected to elevate his six-game suspension to something more significant – but took the field in the Browns’ first pre-season game of the year against the Jaguars. Watson for sure He looked like someone who’d been playing their first game in 568 dayswhere he finished with only seven yards passing in 1 of 5 lanes.

In positive news for the Browns, backup QB Joshua Dobbs looked good, completing 10 of 13 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown.

From Friday: Ryder’s Match-Winning Card

The pre-season Lions-Falcons had no business being entertaining. ATL’s new QB, Marcus Mariota, looked great, as did rookie Desmond Ridder. In fourth and ninety three points behind with less than two minutes remaining, Ryder found Jared Bernhard for the winning score.

Not only was this play good to watch from the rising midfielder, but the player on the receiving end of the relegation deserves some recognition as well. Bernhardt is a former Maryland lacrosse star and recipient of the 2021 Tewaaraton Award – awarded to the best college lacrosse player. Not only was Bernhard a jaded legend at an elite school, but later moved to Ferris State to play football, he led the program to an undefeated record and the first national championship in the Second Division as a quarterback. Now, he was caught in an NFL match winning. What a story.