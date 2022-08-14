Cowboys at Broncos Points: Live updates, TV channel, live stream, Saturday pre-season match stats

August 14, 2022

Joy Love August 14, 2022

Although the Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos didn’t play the majority of the Novices in Saturday’s opener, Denver still had plenty of offensive firepower thanks to second quarterback Josh Johnson. Starting at Russell Wilson’s place (rest), Johnson threw two touchdown passes in the first half to give Denver a 17-0 lead at halftime.

The featured pass was a 40-yard hit to Brandon Johnson, son of former MLB player Charles Johnson, as the receiver blocked the pass down the left sideline to set up Denver’s attack. Johnson then found Seth Williams to run a yard three times later to put the Broncos ahead 7-0.

Johnson also found Kendall Hinton to score 24 yards in a rainbow touchdown pass to give Denver a 14-0 lead. He went 16 of 24 for 172 yards and two touchdowns in the first half (rated 120.2).

Cooper Rush started in Cowboys in place of Dak Prescott (the rest). 9 of 17 went for 70 yards and an interception in the first inning, the interception came on a fourth pass down in the first quarter. Many beginners sat in Dallas (20 in total). Dallas has nine penalties in the first half.

There are plenty of camp fights that will take center stage in the second half of Saturday’s tilt, so stay tuned for the live blog of all the action!

how to watch

Date: Saturday August 13 | time: 9 p.m. Eastern time
Site: Empower Field at Mile High (Denver)
Television: NFL Network | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports . app

