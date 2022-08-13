Quincy Williams’ latest song angers Eagles and Gates: ‘Terribly awful’

Philadelphia – The Jets are only hoping quarterback Quincy Williams has gotten off the beaten path early.

Williams hit Eagles quarterback Galen Hurts out of bounds in a late third-place game in the first quarter on Friday night, drawing a penalty mark and angering Eagles coach Nick Siriani.

At third and fifth in the Jets’ 35-yard line, Hurts rushed toward the Jets’ side. It was clearly off limits when Williams dug it up. Siriani was furious and walked the field almost to the numbers, shouting at the side Jets and coach Robert Saleh. Hurts was unhurt and continued to drive, which ended in a 22-yard throw at Dallas Goedert.

Saleh was not happy with Williams and said he spoke to Siriani after the match, 24-21 plane winsabout the play.

“Awful from Quincy,” said Saleh. “Because he knows that. He knows. These are the plays that Quincy has to get out of his game if he is to become the quarterback we all think he can be.”

Quincy Williams defeated Galen Hurts with a late kick. Screengrab / PFF

Saleh said OT Duane Brown is set to arrive in New Jersey on Saturday and formally sign with the Jets after that. Two-year deal approved on Thursday.

“We are excited about Duan,” Saleh said. “He definitely makes our football team better. Just watching him play, he’s 37 and he still has a lot of juice. Excited for him.”

Mike White replaced Zach Wilson after injuring his knee. White went 10 for 20 for 98 yards. Joe Flacco wasn’t wearing the game’s uniform, a definite day of rest for the veteran warrior. … The planes without five were key players in defense, and Saleh chose to rest many veterans. De Carl Lawson, Dee John Franklin Myers, LB CJ Mosley, Safety Lamarcus Joyner and CB DJ Reed all sat. Reed has a hamstring injury, but the rest are believed to be healthy.

Chuma Edoga started on the left tackle and rookie Max Mitchell started on the right tackle. George Fant did not play the game. …Rookie TE Jeremy Ruckert got a 1-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter from backup QB Chris Strevelerto to give the Jets a 17-14 lead. …in a kicking competition, Eddie Pinheiro kicked a field goal from 26 yards. Greg Zorlin scored two more points, but did not attempt a field goal.