Tiger Woods cut the Masters in an exceptional comeback after a long absence due to injury

The five-time Masters champion had to overcome a poor start to his run, before the rookie ups and downs helped him recover.

But in the end, Woods handed over 74 cards to end up in one for the tournament so far and making sure he’d play through the weekend.

“Well, I don’t feel as good as I’d like to feel. That’s fine,” Woods told the media afterwards. “Like I said, I have a chance to go into the weekend. I hope to have one of those light bulb moments and turn it on at the weekend and get it done. I’ve seen guys do it with a chance in the back nine backline, if I’m five or six players away.” Back 9, anything can happen. I want to put myself out there. This is the key. I need to get there.

“Tomorrow is going to be a big day. It will be great. It will be tough. Again, the wind is supposed to be blowing again and the scoring conditions are tough. I need to get out there and deal with my work and get into the red zone and get a chance to go into that nine o’clock on Sunday.” .

Scotty Scheffler – who recently secured the world number one title after a streak of stellar performances – produced a late push to take the lead halfway for the Masters, finishing eight less than a tie by five shots.

Today’s story

The 46-year-old Woods showed all his poise and experience to finish close to the top of the leaderboard, four shots ahead of leader Im Sung Jae at the end of the day.

As he looked to complete what could be another story of fairy tale and chops on his first professional golf appearance since the car accident in February 2021, Woods was hoping For more on the same on day two of the 2022 Masters tournament.

With a large crowd watching and anticipation in the air, the main winner climbed 15 times and hit his ball on the first hole, only to find the dugout to the right of the fairway.

He’ll end up bluffing the opening slot, putting him back into the tournament par.

His slow start to the second round continued over the next two holes, saving a five-hole draw before losing a short shot in the third hole to his second bogey on three holes, putting him one level above par.

Unfortunately for Woods, another bogey was to follow on the fourth hole of the triple, when his cut-off shot fell just inches away. According to the PGA Tour the three-to-four-hole start is Woods’ worst four-hole result in a 92-round Masters career.

It only got worse for Woods, as another bogey on the fifth hole dropped him to three championship points.

However, from there, Woods slowly recovered. He had a hard-to-fight pars on holes 6 and 7 before a lively birdie on the eighth hole helped drag him back into two.

And the recovery only got better from there, with his second round shot so far coming in the 10th hole, leaving him with very short strokes of a second birdie in three holes, dragging him into one hole.

But when it looked like he was on his way back, things took a turn for the worse for Woods.

After his flight on the tenth day, he made two consecutive ghost cards on the eleventh and twelfth days as the wind swirled around and unraveled his last hard work.

However, the roller coaster continued into the next two slots. After catching two ghosts in a row, Woods combined two planes in a row to put himself back in one position again.

Woods managed to wrestle with some sense of stability on his tour on the last four holes of his tour, and finished four straight seasons to leave him with two over the 74th par.

After a rocky opening – including four bogeys in five holes – it’s a testament to Woods’ fighting spirit, he was able to fight back and earn a chance to compete for the green jacket over the next two days.

Incredible story

No one expected Woods to play in the Masters this year.

After a car accident in February 2021 in which he seriously injured his leg, he made only one public appearance on a golf course, at the PNC Championship in December with his son Charlie. Then Woods used a golf cart to help him get around the course.

Speculation first began to mount about Woods’ participation in the tournament when his private jet was spotted landing at an airport near Augusta last week.