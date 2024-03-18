Timothée Chalamet turns into Bob Dylan in the biopic entitled “Completely Unknown” – see the photo

After playing the role of young Willy Wonka, Timothée Chalamet It once again depicts the youthful, pre-fame iteration of another world-famous pop culture icon: Bob Dylan.

The actor has been tasked with bringing the music legend's life story to the screen in a new biopic Completely anonymousand the first photos from the set have emerged, giving fans a look at Chalamet dressed as a young Dylan.

The 28-year-old actor was most recently seen on the set of the film in New York on March 17 in a photo obtained by ET.

Chalamet looked picture perfect as 1960s Dylan, wearing an old blazer, jeans, a newsboy hat, a large scarf and a mustard yellow backpack, as he carried a guitar case through the streets of the Big Apple.

ET first learned in January 2020 that Chalamet was in talks to play the folk rock icon In a biographical film directed by James Mangold.

Mega

diverse I previously reported that the project was informally referred to as Go electric Before the official title Completely anonymousIt has been announced. The film will reportedly detail a particularly important time in Dylan's life when he turned away from folk music and into rock 'n' roll, which angered many of his biggest fans and, at the same time, cemented his status as an immortal figure in America. music.

Except for Chalamet, Completely anonymous Also stars Elle Fanning as Dylan's 1960s love interest Sylvie Russo, Monica Barbaro as music icon Joan Baez, Hal Holbrook as Johnny Cash, Nick Offerman as folk music historian Alex Lomax, PJ Byrne as music impresario Harold Leventhal, and Edward Norton as folk singer Pete. Seeger.

production Started in April 2023, but was halted and postponed due to the double strikes of SAG and WGA. In March, filming resumed in New York and New Jersey. There is no specific release date for the much-awaited biopic.

