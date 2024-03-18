Royal photos, theories, commentators and more

celebrities
He lives
Although Kensington Palace gave Easter as the benchmark for Kate Middleton's recovery when she announced in January that she had undergone planned abdominal surgery, royal watchers should not expect her to make a public return so close to the March 31 holiday.
Follow The Post's live updates for the latest news on Kate Middleton, Princess of Walesas rumors spread about her whereabouts after the failed controversy over her family photos and abdominal surgery:
what do you know
Load more…
{{#isDisplay}}
{{/isDisplay}}{{#isAniviewVideo}}
{{/isAniviewVideo}}{{#isSRVideo}}
{{/isSRVideo}}
“Communicator. Music aficionado. Certified bacon trailblazer. Travel advocate. Subtly charming social media fanatic.”
More Stories
Timothée Chalamet turns into Bob Dylan in the biopic entitled “Completely Unknown” – see the photo
David Seidler: Oscar-winning 'King's Speech' screenwriter dies
Weekly career horoscopes March 18-24, 2024 | Astrology