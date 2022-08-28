August 28, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Tom Brady on his 11-day absence: I'm 45, man; There are a lot of events going on

Tom Brady on his 11-day absence: I’m 45, man; There are a lot of events going on

Joy Love August 28, 2022 2 min read

USA Today Sports

Tom Brady He saw his first action this pre-season, playing 11 shots and leading the Bucs to a field goal. His appearance asks him to speak to the media afterwards.

It was the first time the quarterback had spoken publicly since the NFL punished Dolphins and owner Stephen Ross for messing with Brady and coach Sean Payton. It was also the first time Brady had met with the media since his 11-day hiatus for personal reasons.

Brady’s absence has reportedly had nothing to do with the health of Brady or his family, but there has been no announcement or reporting as to why he is staying away from the team. Brady shed a little light on the situation on Saturday.

“It’s all personal,” Brady said via a video clip from the team. “You know everyone has different situations to deal with. So, we all have really unique challenges to our lives. I’m 45, man. There’s a lot of bullshit going on. You just have to try to figure out life in the best possible way. It’s an ongoing process.”

Both Bucs coach Todd Bowles and general manager Jason Licht at the time said Brady’s hiatus was planned, but whether or not it was, the team had no choice but to move on. Brady said Saturday that he is grateful to Bucs for hosting him.

“Since coming to this organization, it has been a great experience for me to come to this place and have support over such a long period of time,” Brady said via Greg Uman of TheAthletic.com.

See also  Pete Alonso scores two home games in Mets win over Dodgers

There has been speculation outside the facility about whether Brady will retire. He announced that he would retire this season before returning after 40 days. He’s back again but begs the question is his heart still inside of him?

On Saturday, Brady was asked if he had eaten anything that needed to be addressed on his personal vacation.

“I’m ready to go,” Brady said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

2022 Tour Championship leaderboard: Live updates, golf coverage, FedEx Playoffs Cup results in Round 3

August 27, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Mariners sign rising star Julio Rodriguez for a long-term contract extension

August 27, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Florida A&M College Football plays its season opener in North Carolina despite losing 20 players due to eligibility issues.

August 26, 2022 Joy Love

You may have missed

2 min read

‘Law & Order’ star Mariska Hargitay posts cryptic IG about Kelly Gidish Turk

August 28, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Webb captured an almost perfect Einstein ring 12 billion light-years away: ScienceAlert

August 28, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Tom Brady on his 11-day absence: I’m 45, man; There are a lot of events going on

August 28, 2022 Joy Love
4 min read

Intel Z790 motherboards with DDR5-6800 and DDR4-5333 memory support monitor

August 28, 2022 Len Houle