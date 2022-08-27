August 27, 2022

2022 Tour Championship leaderboard: Live updates, golf coverage, FedEx Playoffs Cup results in Round 3

Joy Love August 27, 2022 1 min read

Scotty Scheffler remains on top of the leaderboard as the 2022 Tour Championship approaches this weekend. Starting the week at 10 under a one-handed lead on the field, the World No. 1 climbed his way to a 19th under the championship…although his lead was still on two holes entering the last 36 holes of East Lake Golf Club.

Xander Schauffele is the man who has been the biggest thorn in Scheffler’s side. The Olympic gold medalist finished in stunning style on Friday with a perfect score of 63. Shaveli, a three-time winner this season, has worked his way up to second on the leaderboard with a total of 36 holes from 11 under, the best of all competitors. In the field. Shovelli has finished no worse than T7 in his previous five Tour Championship appearances and he has an eye to add another qualitative result to his East Lake resume. While the Americans have a huge advantage over the rest of the field, if they want to slip, both Jon Ram and Patrick Cantlay are in a position to capitalize on their misfortunes.

CBS Sports will be with you all the way to update this story with the latest news from Round Three of the Tour Championship. Keep it locked here for live scores, updates, and highlights, and check out our full site leaderboard at the top of the page.

