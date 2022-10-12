Transformers Rise of Monsters cast by Michelle Yeoh and Pete Davidson

picture : Basic

Heather Langenkamp Trade Nightmare on Alam Street to get Halloween Reboot treatment. Tenoc Huerta hopes Namur will attract people to talk Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Plus a glimpse at Strong woman Conclusion, and behind the scenes Madame Web. For me, my spoilers!

Transformers: Rise of the Monsters

In a new Instagram post, director Stephen Capel Jr revealed Michelle Yeoh and Pete David His son joined the voice cast of Transformers: Rise of the Monsters as such air razor And the MirageStraight.

throttle

Limit Reports that Anya Taylor-Joy will star alongside Miles Teller in choke, A genre-bending love story with action elements, directed by Scott Derrickson. Details on the plot are not available at this time.

strangers

Limit Also contains the word Ema Horvath (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) alongside Madeleine Petsch, Furry Gutierrez, and Gabriel Basso in Renee Harlin’s remake of the 2008 horror film, strangers.

A Nightmare on Elm Street

During a recent interview with Entertainment tonightHeather Langenkamp says she “loves” to return to another legacy Alam Street sequel in context Halloween 2018.

If Nancy could fight Freddy one last time, I’d really love it. Oh my God, I’d like to see a future in that. I’ve already been watching Halloween The saga is over, and I love watching Jamie Lee Curtis play this role. “You know, this era, where I think we have a lot to give to those stories, but yeah, I wish I was in control of that, but unfortunately, it’s one of those things in Hollywood that’s so complicated.

spider man 4

New report from cosmic circus he claims spider man 4 It is scheduled to be released on July 12, 2024.

Dune: Part Two

Character Book Reports too Dune: Part Two It will now be released two weeks earlier than expected on November 3, 2023.

red sonia

Limit Plus, we got our first look at Matilda Lutz as Red Sonja.

picture : Millennium Media

Madame Web

Pictures from the group Madame Web Take a first look at the mysterious Sidney Sweeney.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Empire Magazine also A new look at Namor for the future Black Panther sequel.

feed

Influencers hope to make a haunted camping site a popular tourist destination in a trailer feedA new horror movie from Sweden is coming later this year.

Feed | Officiell HD Trailer | Biopremiär October 28, 2022

stranger from home

TV line Kristen Atherton reports to take on the role of Jenny Murray from werewolf from close upt Laura Donnelly when stranger from home It returns for its seventh season. Spoiler TV In addition to speech by Gloria Obianyo, Diarmaid Murtagh, and Rod Hallett will also join the cast, with Hallett as Benedict Arnold.

Saint Donatus

Limit Peacock reports evolve Saint Donatus, a supernatural horror series by Eric Charmelo and Nicole Snyder that surrounds a “small Iowa town with a dark secret” when a “family inadvertently” moves into a “recently renovated farmhouse on the outskirts of town.” As “the family’s pies encounter troubling incidents, it brings them closer to the city’s secret…and the same thing trapped in their basement!” Richard Shepherd (perfect) to guide the pilot.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

at recent days Blog postRick Riordan revealed the new Percy Jackson series filmed ‘Until Chapter Sixteen’ [of The Lightning Thief] Although as I shared before, we do not shoot in strict chronological order.”

chucky

Jake uses MK Ultra techniques in Chucky in Spoiler TVSummary of the third episode of the second season, “Peace be upon you, Mary!”

Jake suggests brainwashing the captured Chucky and turning him into an ally.

Meanwhile, Chucky donates himself to the Catholic School of the Lord Incarnate in a new clip of tonight’s episode.

Chucky pops up at the new Jake and Lexi Catholic School | Chucky TV Series (S2 E2) | SYFY Network and USA

Legendary Quest

Apple TV + has also released a new trailer for season 3 of Legendary Quest.

Mythic Quest – Season 3 Official Trailer | + Apple TV

Strong woman

The Abomination is finally getting a second crack at The Hulk in a new trailer for this week Strong woman Conclusion.