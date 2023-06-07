TUF 31 Results Video, Full Episode. 2 Abstract | McGregor vs. Chandler

Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) returns earlier tonight (Tuesday, June 6, 2023) on ESPN for Ep. 2 of the long-running combat sports reality show, features head coaches Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler leading teams of lightweight and bantamweight competitors. Remember that TUF 31 instant replays are available at ESPN+ (Register here) now, or you can save an hour and read the full synopsis below.

Episode 2 is in progress at the APEX facility where the UFC holds its TUF fights. Timur Valiev reviews his upcoming quarter-final match against Trevor Wells, who will not be intimidated by the Dagestani fighter’s charms, and insists that not every fighter who comes out of Dagestan will be the next Khabib Nurmagomedov. Out of nowhere, Jeff Mullen of the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) has stuck his head into the gym and wants to talk to Coach Chandler.

I’m sure everything is fine (not really).

Wells has apparently been ruled medically unfit to compete, so he’s on the bench until next week (or longer), depending on how things turn out. Wells claims he woke up with a cold sore and what appeared to be a red map of Italy on his face. Coach McGregor blames the rigors of cutting weight. Speaking of losing weight, Valif didn’t appreciate knowing the news that he would have to cut weight a second time in about seven days. UFC President Dana White is open to staging the bout at catch welterweight if Wells is cleared to compete next week.

So what happened this week?

The bantamweight fight between Mando Gutierrez and Cody Gibson has been moved up and will replace Valiev against Wells. Gutierrez was previously in the promotion’s “Contender Series” proving arena but lost a competitive decision. He expects to expose Gibson’s “lazy” hit with his superior plan. We get a few feel-good moments with Gutierrez talking about his girlfriend and his “little girl” who turns out to be… a dog. We got some shots of them hugging, kissing, and traveling together. See, I love animals but people who hold their dogs on the same level as their kids are just plain weird. Gutierrez, who is also a barber, transitioned to MMA after his wrestling aspirations failed to materialize.

Coach McGregor tries to rile his team but is completely gassed from light sparring. All that muscle comes at a price, my friend. Fast forward to later that night at the house and Landon Quinones is talking all kinds of smacks, landing on the veteran contestants. Roosevelt Roberts informs him of the STFU and offers to settle the matter outside, which the Quinones politely decline. McGregor shows up at the gym to get a haircut from Gutierrez, who shames himself by sucking into the non-stop “Notorious” during a long shave. After the haircut, Mack hops around the house chatting with his squad.

Gibson, 35, was only 1-3 in four fights from 2014 to 2015 and returned to the regional ring for the next several years. The 7-2 record was good enough to get him called up to compete on TUF and “The Renegade” believes it is a “blessing” to be on Team Chandler as he receives intense one-on-one training. Turns out, Gibson was adopted as a baby and Chandler adopted two sons, so they have that bond in common. Gibson reveals that he met his wife (and the mother of his two young daughters) by “sliding into her MySpace DMs,” which you don’t hear often. He’s currently training at “The Pit” and mentions working with Jake Shields…now I have to stand against him. After the weigh-in, White reviews the next fight and claims that the 26-year-old Gutierrez could be the underdog against the seasoned veteran. There’s still plenty of time left in the episode, so maybe we’ll make a decision – or maybe we’ll have a lot of commercials yet to come.

Two five-minute rounds, plus a third “surprise victory” round if needed. let’s fight!

135 lbs.: Mando Gutierrez (Team McGregor) vs. Cody Gibson (Team Chandler)

Round 1: no touch of the glove and Gibson opens with a forehand kick. Gutierrez fires back and tries to tie him up but Gibson grapples with him and pushes him into the cage. Both corners shout instructions. Gutierrez comes out and eats a body kick. Gibson charges with punches and kicks and they tie up the cage. Gibson with a body lock but can’t get a throw. They split up and Gibson stayed at him with punches. Gutierrez makes his way out. Kick by Gutierrez. Running punches Gibson and Chandler warns him not to rush. Gibson eats a stiff right hand and then returns with a jumping knee. Gutierrez collapses on the carpet. Gibson pounces with a hammer fist and warns against hitting him in the back of the head. Gutierrez turtles. Gibson plays Donkey Kong Bongos on top of his opponent until the referee steps in. Gutierrez is sitting wearing a scarlet mask. Yikes.

The end result: Gibson was defeated. Gutierrez by technical knockout

After the fight we get a good look at Gutierrez’s eye as she f-ked the fk up. Coach McGregor calls him “a great little fighter” which I guess is meant to be a compliment.

This is where we stand after Episode 2:

McGregor team:

135 lbs.: Mando Gutierrez (No. 1)

135 lbs.: Trevor Wells (No. 2)

135 lbs.: Carlos Vera (No. 3)

135 lbs.: Ricco DiCiolo (No. 4)

155 lbs.: Lee Hammond (No. 1)

155 lbs.: Nate Jennerman (No. 2)

155 lbs.: Aaron McKenzie (No. 3)

155 lbs.: Landon Quinones Stewart (No. 4)

Chandler Team:

135 lbs.: Hunter Azure (No. 1)

135 lbs.: Brad Katona (#2)

135 lbs.: Timur Valeev (No. 3)

135 lbs.: Cody Gibson (No. 4)

155 lbs.: Jason Knight (No. 1)

155 lbs.: Austin Hubbard (#2)

155 lbs.: Roosevelt Roberts (No. 3)

155 lbs.: Kurt Holubow (#4)

Coach Chandler and his team of UFC veterans are ahead.

Here are the remaining elimination battles:

155 lbs.: Austin Hubbard (No. 2) vs. Aaron McKenzie (No. 3)

135 lbs: Trevor Wells (No. 2) vs. Timur Valiev (No. 3)

135 lbs.: Brad Katona (No. 2) vs. Carlos Vera (No. 3)

155 lbs.: Lee Hammond (No. 1) vs. Kurt Holubow (No. 4)

155 lbs.: Jason Knight (No. 1) vs. Landon Quinones Stewart (No. 4)

135 lbs.: Rico Diciolo (No. 4) vs. Hunter Azure (No. 1)

See you in seven days for Austin Hubbard vs. Aaron McKenzie and the rest of Episode 3!

