May 27, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Twitter investors sued Elon Musk for delaying stake disclosure | Elon Musk

Cheryl Riley May 26, 2022 2 min read

Elon Musk has been sued by Twitter investors for delaying disclosure of his stake in the company, as the Tesla owner made a $44 billion buyout bid for the social media platform.

Investors said Musk saved himself $156 million by not disclosing that he had bought more than 5 percent of it Twitter By March 14th.

Musk continued to buy shares after that, eventually revealing in early April that he owns 9.2% of the company, according to the lawsuit filed Wednesday in San Francisco federal court.

“By delaying the disclosure of his stake in Twitter, Musk engaged in market manipulation and bought Twitter shares at an artificially low price,” said the investors, led by Virginia-based William Hirsniak.

Neither Musk nor his lawyer immediately responded to requests for comment. Twitter declined to comment.

Investors said the recent drop in Tesla stock has put Musk’s ability to fund his Twitter acquisition at “significant risk” as he pledged his shares as collateral to secure the loans he needed to buy the company.

Tesla shares traded around $700 on Thursday, down from $1,000 in early April.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month that the timing of Musk’s disclosure of his stake had already triggered an investigation by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Musk on Wednesday Pledge An additional $6.25 billion in equity financing to fund his bid on Twitter, indicating that he is working to close the deal despite last week he stipulated his bid on Twitter to provide evidence that spam bots account for less than 5% of its users.

See also  The central bank is trying to slow the weakening of the yuan against the US dollar

In Wednesday’s lawsuit, the investors demanded a class certificate and an unspecified amount of punitive and compensatory damages.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Treasury yields fall after Fed minutes

May 26, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Twitter will pay a $150 million fine over accusations that it improperly sold user data: NPR

May 26, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Elon Musk pulled out of the $200 billion club with Tesla Plummets

May 25, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

The release of the first trailer of the Andor series

May 26, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Boeing’s Starliner has landed, but questions remain after an incomplete mission

May 26, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Inter Miami launches the adidas MLS Primeblue collection with a free photo session surrounded by stingrays

May 26, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Exclusive: Microsoft continues to iterate on Xbox cloud-streaming device codenamed Keystone

May 26, 2022 Len Houle