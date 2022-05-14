Ukrainian volunteer fighters use a tank called “Rabbit” against Russian forces

Ukrainian fighters used a captive tank dubbed “Rabbit” against its previous owners, the Russians.

The T-80 has destroyed dozens of Russian vehicles and several tanks in the past few weeks.

On May 9, Ukraine mocked Moscow’s “Victory Day” with a parade featuring captured Russian tanks.

Ukrainian volunteer forces used a captive T-80 tank codenamed “Rabbit” against the previous owners of the machine – the Russian army.

The tank was built two years ago, and until March of this year, Russian forces were under the control of Russian forces CNN’s Sam KellyWho met with volunteer fighters in Ukraine.

A Ukrainian soldier known only as Alex, a former software engineer who lived in Kharkiv, the country’s second largest city, said he was on a sniper mission when he spotted the abandoned tank in a field in March — just eight days into the war. Kelly reported that Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

“This is like my personal locker. Me too [the] The tank’s commander and owner of the tank,” Alex Kelly told in an interview, adding that the “slightly modernized” tank features an automatic loader and can “fire more advanced and better rounds,” including guided missiles.

In March, “Rabbit” destroyed twenty military vehicles and several Russian tanks, Kelly told CNN.

Ukrainian and Western officials said earlier this week that Russian forces appeared to be withdrawing from the Kharkiv region, New York times mentioned. It has been a huge setback for the Russian military since then Withdrawal from Kyiv In early April. UK defense officials Quote The reason for the withdrawal was “Russia’s inability to capture the main Ukrainian cities” and “heavy losses”.

Earlier this week, Ukraine mocked Russia’s annual “Victory Day” military celebration in Moscow by hosting Their “parade” The Ukrainian Defense Ministry stated that the captured Russian tanks “spoil the holiday of the occupiers” tweet.

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave a speech during Russia’s “Victory Day” celebration on Monday, in which he called Ukraine and its leaders “Nazis” but did not mention declaration of war After warnings from Western officials.

“The West was preparing to invade Russia. NATO was creating tensions on the border. They did not want to listen to Russia. They had other plans,” Putin said in his D-Day speech. “You are fighting for the motherland, for its future, so that no one will forget the lessons of the Second World War, so that there is no place in the world for executioners, punishment and Nazis.”