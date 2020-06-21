Unusual Connor Mcdavid hockey card sells for more than $130,000

Report content material

A unusual Connor McDavid rookie hockey card has bought for more than $130,000 in an on the internet auction, a new modern day-day file.

Bidding began for the card on Lelands on-line auction web-site on Could 17 with the setting up bid established at $2,500. The card attributes a photo of McDavid from his rookie season with the Edmonton Oilers as perfectly as the youthful superstar’s autograph and a patch from a recreation-worn jersey on the entrance. The back of the card features his stats from his junior hockey crew, the Erie Otters.

Jordan Gilroy, director of acquisitions at Lelands, beforehand instructed Postmedia the card is specifically unusual mainly because it’s amount 97 in a series of 99, matching the McDavid’s jersey range. The card was officially shown as 2015-16 Higher Deck The Cup #197 Connor McDavid Rookie Patch Auto on Lelands.com.

“High-close collectors have enough dollars to spend and set the card away for many years, so this card might not surface area at any time again. It could go for a quarter-million bucks, you never ever know,” mentioned Gilroy.

The last bid of $135,811.20 smashes the previous report of $55,655 US for the maximum advertising present day-working day hockey card.

The participant on that prior history-seller: McDavid.

