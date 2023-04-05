Valve’s list of March’s most-played Steam Deck games has a surprise entry

Valve has published a list of the most played Steam Deck games of the month that features one tantalizing entry: Resident Evil 4. The title was released on March 26, giving it less than a week to make it to the list.

Valve’s Steam Deck is getting more and more popular over time. The portable powerhouse is finally gaining competition from the likes of ASUS, and possibly Razer. Gamers all over the world feel the urge to play the latest games on the go with the latest handheld devices.

Thanks to Valve’s powerful Steam analytics, the company has just published a list of the most played games on the Steam Deck in order to help you find your next title to play in its portable form. You see many of the usual suspects, like Hogwarts Legacy, Elden Ring, and Vampire Survivors. However, at the bottom of the list, you will see one entry that may surprise you.

Resident Evil 4 is silently creeping up the list

Leon Kennedy’s luscious locks may only have arrived in the remake of the classic Resident Evil 4 on March 26, but they’ve already made the list as one of the most-played games on the system. The title only had about a week to make the list, and yet it managed to emerge as one of the best titles in Valve’s handheld.

No wonder either. Resident Evil 4 is perfect for the Steam Deck. We have published a list of some of the best settings that you should use in your header for optimal performance on your deck. While it would certainly look better powered by PS5 or RTX 40-series graphics cards, you can still have an excellent time with the title using AMD’s Van Gogh APU on deck.

Due to the game’s strength and its incredible performance on Steam Deck (unlike The Last of Us), it was awarded Steam Deck Game of the Month. If you have another device, like the Ayaneo 2, you should still expect some excellent performance thanks to Capcom’s hyper-scalable RE Engine.