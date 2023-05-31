Very few flights between the US and China have returned despite the end of covid

BEIJING – Less than 6% of US flights to and from mainland China that were present in 2019 have resumed, according to the Nomura report.

In contrast, flights between mainland China and Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Italy have returned roughly to pre-pandemic pace or more, the report showed, citing data as of May 22 from Variflight.

“We believe that geopolitical factors in the recovery of outbound tourism in China … clearly play a role here,” Nomura’s chief China economist Ting Lu and team said in a report Monday.

In March, China brokered the restoration of diplomatic relations between Middle Eastern rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran. Beijing has refused to condemn Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, while calling for peace talks.