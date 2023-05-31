May 31, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Very few flights between the US and China have returned despite the end of covid

Frank Tomlinson May 31, 2023 2 min read
  • Less than 6% of US flights to and from mainland China that existed in 2019 have resumed, according to the Nomura report.
  • In contrast, flights between mainland China and Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Italy have returned roughly to pre-pandemic pace or more, the report showed, citing data as of May 22 from VariFlight.
  • Last weekend, Air China’s Beijing-New York flight was the first direct passenger on a Chinese airline’s route in months.

BEIJING – Less than 6% of US flights to and from mainland China that were present in 2019 have resumed, according to the Nomura report.

In contrast, flights between mainland China and Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Italy have returned roughly to pre-pandemic pace or more, the report showed, citing data as of May 22 from Variflight.

“We believe that geopolitical factors in the recovery of outbound tourism in China … clearly play a role here,” Nomura’s chief China economist Ting Lu and team said in a report Monday.

In March, China brokered the restoration of diplomatic relations between Middle Eastern rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran. Beijing has refused to condemn Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, while calling for peace talks.

Meanwhile, tensions between the United States and China escalated. China’s ambassador to the United States took office last week after a hiatus of nearly six months, with no one else in the post.

Last weekend, Air China’s Beijing-New York flight was the first direct passenger on a Chinese airline’s route in months. She was one of Four new weekly flights between the two countries by Chinese carriers approved by the US Department of Transportation in May.

See also  German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht resigns amid backlash from the Ukraine war

Previously, the only regular direct flights of Chinese airlines between mainland China and New York since the epidemic were from Shanghai and Guangzhou. Nonstop cross-border flights also cover Los Angeles.

Air China flights are parked on the tarmac at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, China, March 28, 2016.

Kim Kyung Hoon | Reuters

In March, Delta announced that it had resumed direct flights between the US and China – from Shanghai to Seattle and Detroit.

Overall, mainland China international flights are still less than 40% of 2019 levels, Nomura’s report said.

Analysts expect that level to rise to 70% by the end of the year as international flights pick up in the summer holiday season.

Read more about China from the CNBC Pro

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Officials said the mystery behind the bright green waters of the Venice Canal has been resolved

May 30, 2023 Frank Tomlinson
3 min read

Biden says he and Erdogan talked about the F-16s, Sweden’s bid for NATO

May 30, 2023 Frank Tomlinson
2 min read

North Korea plans to launch a satellite in the next two weeks: Japan | military news

May 29, 2023 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

2 min read

Great books, songs, and shows for the summer

May 31, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Detection of giant reptiles that roamed the skies of Australia 107 million years ago | Paleontology

May 31, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Eduardo Rodriguez (index index) is on the injured list

May 31, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Check your phone: A popular Android app is said to have started spying on users, making recordings

May 31, 2023 Len Houle