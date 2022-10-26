Veteran Japanese game designers have announced the Edo period roguelike Shinonome for PC

and danA Japanese studio founded by veteran game designers Kenichi Iwao and Tatsuya Yoshikawa has announced… Shinonomea roguelike game It is based on the concept of a haunted house from the Edo period. It will be released in early access computer Across steam On November 11th.

Iwao previously worked at CapcomAnd the Square Enixand Studio 4°C, DeNA, and Oriflamme, while Yoshikawa previously worked for Capcom, DeNA, and nintendoand Oriflamme and Sanzigen.

Early access version of Shinonome It will feature all three main game modes. While each mode shares many commonalities, they will grow even more distinct over the course of Early Access. User feedback will allow the developer to offer a “multi-genre experience with enhanced tutorials, a wide range of enemy types including bosses, additional tools, and a more engaging storyline.” The Early Access period is expected to last two to four months, but may extend further depending on feedback.

Here is an overview of the game, via file Steam . page:

Around Shinonome It is a roguelike game that revolves around the concept of a haunted house from the Japanese Edo period. The main character, Yono, is in Onyo’s freshman student. Its main goal is to escape from the haunted house alive by escaping from the ayakashi (monsters and vengeful spirits) and drive them out. no need a job techniques to do this; You need to note the clues left by the ayakashi, such as paths and sounds, and use them to formulate strategies. Shinonome It is a new type of escape game, where you use your courage and brain to overcome challenges.

Feature guides Japanese horror – Enjoy a unique and terrifying experience as you explore an ancient Japanese house that combines rustic beauty with darkness.

– Enjoy a unique and terrifying experience as you explore an ancient Japanese house that combines rustic beauty with darkness. Various ways to play Draw them and hold them. Set up a trick and run. Draw their natural enemies…there are endless ways to take care of your ayakashi. This game finds its true beginning when you discover your own way of working through it.

Draw them and hold them. Set up a trick and run. Draw their natural enemies…there are endless ways to take care of your ayakashi. This game finds its true beginning when you discover your own way of working through it. re too – Defeat the haunted house with minute details in “The Lane”. Escape from a randomly generated haunted house while preserving your tools and food to survive in Misuji. Explore endless dungeons and towers and take short breaks in the shops and kitchens inside of Gyou. Each of the three game modes will keep you coming back for more.

Announcing the trailer

Einglish

Japanese