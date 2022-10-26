Server bugs cause 2 players to be injured during Halloween event

I’m sorry player, I’m afraid I can’t let you play this game. picture : Blizzard / Kotaku

Immediately There is a Halloween event running Monitor 2but quite a few players are experiencing a different kind of horror: A previously known server bug with the code “LC-208” appears to be infecting players disproportionately after the latest update.

While server and connection errors often occur for online games, “Overwatch 2 Console Error LC-208” is currently plagued by a large number of players on the console, which prevents them from connecting to servers and playing the game. Blizzard has its own steps To solve this problem, as it has been around since the launch of the game, but not in such numbers. Until Blizzard issues a broader statement or an additional fix, players have been discovering devious and unexplainable ways to fix it, including logging in on PC first or loading into the game’s launch range and quitting before hitting matchmaking, although these are not necessarily Bulletproof prescriptions.

Kotaku Contacted Blizzard for comment but received no response prior to publication.

Since yesterday’s Halloween update, the search results have been turned on TwitterAnd the redditeven Monitor 2private forums I started making countless reports of players who couldn’t get into the game. It appears that the problem, given the error code information, only affects console players. Anecdotally, it appears to infect PS4 and PS5 players the most, although many Xbox gamers are also experiencing the bug.

Key topic for the LC-208 . question On the official Blizzard forums, with nearly 300 responses and over 2,500 views, it starts with ‘LC-208’d after Halloween event update. I’ve never had a problem with this before. I can’t get into the game.” “I have tried everything to fix the LC-208 login error.” Twitter user Phish (no, not the band) says. “I signed out of my Battle Network account, and restarted [router]restarted my game, used a different wireless connection, tried to use ethernet, re-downloaded the game and still got the LC-208″.

G/O Media may get commission

They’re not alone, as you read countless tweets and Reddit threads similarly. Some found imperfect solutions. Twitter user hatsune niiku reported bypassing the LC-208 error on the console by entering the game’s shooting range on PC, closing the game, then logging in on the console. They say “work with me now”.

Unfortunately, not everyone with a gaming PC is ready to try this out, nor is it an actual solution to the problem. Blizzard recommends the following steps for LC-208 . error solution. We hope it works for you:

If your console account is linked to your Battle.net account, you must have a BattleTag. If you have a BattleTag but your accounts are not linked, follow the connection steps linked below to resolve the error. Note: If your Battle.net account is connected to your console account, disconnecting and reconnecting can solve the error. 1. Check your network configuration to find any issues with your firewall, router, or port settings. 2. Reset the network hardware to ensure that the data is not immersed in your router. 3. If you are using a wireless connection, optimize your internet connection to rule out the connection problem. 4. Run the built-in connection test on your console (Playstation 4) (Xbox One) (Nintendo Switch).