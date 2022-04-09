Volodymyr Zelensky tells what he saw in Bucha for 60 minutes: “Death. Just death.”

60 Minutes reporter Scott Bailey interviews Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky inside a government building in Kyiv for a two-part report to be broadcast Sunday at 60 Minutes after covering the Masters.

“We defend a person’s ability to live in the modern world. They say we stand up for Western values. I always say, What are Western values? Someone who lives in the United States or Europe, doesn’t they like kids too, don’t they want their kids to go to college or don’t want For their grandfather to live a hundred years, we have the same values. We defend the right to life. I did not think that this right is very expensive. These are human values. So that Russia does not choose what we should do and how to use my rights. God and my parents have given me this right,” Zelensky said.

Bailey also went to Bucha, where residents were killed and evidence of war crimes emerged. Zelensky visited Bucha this week; When Billy asked him what he saw there, Zelensky replied, “Death. Just death.”

Bailey has reported on the war in Ukraine since its outbreak. Talk to refugees and those trying to help them from the train station near Poland’s border with Ukraine, and Embedded medical volunteers In Lviv they delivered much-needed supplies to the country as hospitals, health care facilities and ambulances were attacked.