April 9, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Volodymyr Zelensky tells what he saw in Bucha for 60 minutes: "Death. Just death."

Volodymyr Zelensky tells what he saw in Bucha for 60 minutes: “Death. Just death.”

Frank Tomlinson April 9, 2022 2 min read

60 Minutes reporter Scott Bailey interviews Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky inside a government building in Kyiv for a two-part report to be broadcast Sunday at 60 Minutes after covering the Masters.

“What should the world understand?” asked Billy Zelensky.

“We defend a person’s ability to live in the modern world. They say we stand up for Western values. I always say, What are Western values? Someone who lives in the United States or Europe, doesn’t they like kids too, don’t they want their kids to go to college or don’t want For their grandfather to live a hundred years, we have the same values. We defend the right to life. I did not think that this right is very expensive. These are human values. So that Russia does not choose what we should do and how to use my rights. God and my parents have given me this right,” Zelensky said.

Bailey also went to Bucha, where residents were killed and evidence of war crimes emerged. Zelensky visited Bucha this week; When Billy asked him what he saw there, Zelensky replied, “Death. Just death.”

Bailey has reported on the war in Ukraine since its outbreak. Talk to refugees and those trying to help them from the train station near Poland’s border with Ukraine, and Embedded medical volunteers In Lviv they delivered much-needed supplies to the country as hospitals, health care facilities and ambulances were attacked.


Volodymyr Zelensky tells 60 Minutes about the evidence Ukraine has of alleged Russian war crimes

00:59

See also  Queen Elizabeth tests positive for Covid-19

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Covid-19 cases, vaccine boosters and test news: Live updates

April 8, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
2 min read

DHL cargo plane crashes in half while making an emergency landing at Costa Rica airport

April 8, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
6 min read

Historic expulsion of Russian diplomats will reduce Moscow’s spying

April 8, 2022 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

3 min read

Will Smith was banned from attending Academy events for 10 years, including the Academy Awards

April 9, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Astronomers have discovered what could be the most distant galaxy yet

April 9, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Tiger Woods cut the Masters in an exceptional comeback after a long absence due to injury

April 9, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

Samsung, please don’t go big for your next smartwatch

April 9, 2022 Len Houle