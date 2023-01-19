Volodymyr Zelensky wants to recover Crimea and “all our territories”.

12:02 : It’s noon, here’s a new point in this message:
#Retirees Toulouse, Marseille, Grenoble, Rouen… The first demonstrations against the pension reform plan have already started. In Paris, the procession departs from the Place de la République at 2pm. Follow our life.
#Retirees According to the Ministry of National Education, 42.35% of the striking teachers are in primary education and 34.66% in secondary education. Unions motivate them, 70% in primary and 65% in secondary.
Volodymyr Zelensky wants to take back Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014. “Our goal is to liberate all our territories”, He said at the Davos Forum.
11:27 : Prime Minister Ulf Kristerson announced that Sweden will begin supplying Archer-Pattern long-range rifles to the Ukrainian military. Kyiv has been demanding for months to provide this type of mobile and advanced howitzer.
11:20 am : NATO allies will provide Ukraine with heavy and modern weapons to help it counter Russian aggression, the alliance’s secretary general announced yesterday. In Donbass, despite heavy losses, Ukrainian players are determined.
10:50 am : @Ukraine: From the outskirts of Soledor, the Ukrainian army continues its artillery attack on enemy positions. So control of the territory remains contested, said John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator for the White House National Security Council. Ukraine’s military says it repelled a Russian offensive yesterday 3km from Soledar. Focusing his efforts on this city, Wagner attempted to encircle Bagmouth from the north and launched attacks in that sector.
11:04 am : Hello @Ukraine. Russian forces claimed the capture of Soledar three times: the regular army, the Wagner group and the Donetsk separatists. However, something that is not known is about the Seoul district located west of the city. Mercenaries claim to have captured this last stronghold this morning, which cannot be verified at this stage. In any case, Soledar is now out of Ukrainian military control, at least for the most part. Kyiv, for its part, confirms that its units are still there.
10:45 am : Hello. Allow me to emphasize. Did Soledar fall into Russian hands? We have no information. I mean a punch in the forehead? Thanks.
10:33 am : Germany is no longer dependent on Russia for energy. Anyway, this is what German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said BBC(in English). According to him, the country “Always depends on imports” In terms of energy, but these now “World Markets” meet their needs.
10:03 : “Crimea is our land, our territory, our sea and our mountains. Give us your weapons and we will take back our lands.”
10:03 : Volodymyr Zelensky wants to retake Crimea. “Our goal is to liberate all our territories” The President of Ukraine made the announcement this morning, specifically citing the region annexed by Russia in 2014 as he spoke via video conference during a breakfast at the Davos Forum.
09:55 : France 2 was able to go with the Ukrainian army to the “Zero Line”, the most advanced part of the battlefield. Here is their report.
08:09 : I’m on my way to Kiev. Ukrainians are fighting for their land and the future of their children. But they also fight for our common European values of peace and prosperity. They need and deserve our support.
08:09 : The President of the European Council is currently on his way to Kyiv. He is to meet and discuss with Volodymyr Zelensky there “Concrete Actions” Help Ukraine.“Ukrainians are fighting for their territory, for their future, for the future of their children, Charles Michael says. But they are also fighting for the values that the EU shares.”
08:13 : “I instructed the head of the security service of Ukraine, in cooperation with all other authorized bodies, to clarify all the circumstances of the disaster.”
