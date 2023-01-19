Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced her resignation

She presided throughout the pandemic, but also during the time The Christchurch bombings. Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern, announced Thursday that he will step down next month after more than five years in office. “For me, it’s time,” he told a meeting of his Labor Party. “I don’t have enough energy for another four years,” he added.

He indicated that his resignation would take effect after February 7 and that the labor committee would vote to appoint a new leader in three days.

Fall in polls

Jacinda Ardern, 42, became the country’s youngest prime minister in a coalition government in 2017 before leading the centre-left Labor Party to an absolute majority at the next election three years later. With new elections looming this year, he has seen his party and his personal popularity plummet in recent polls.

In her first public appearance since parliament began its summer recess a month ago, Ardern explained that she hoped to use the break to find the energy to continue governing. “But I couldn’t do it,” she admitted.

Assembly on 14th October

He announced that the next election would be held on October 14 and he would continue to exercise his mandate as the vice chancellor till then. “I’m not leaving because I believe we can’t win the next election, but I believe we can and we will,” he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson immediately announced that he would not be a candidate for his successor. The outgoing Prime Minister assured that there was no ulterior motive behind his resignation. “I am human. We give what we can, it’s time. For me, that moment has arrived,” Ardern said. “I am stepping down as such a prestigious position comes with great responsibility. The responsibility to know when you are the right person to lead, and when you are not.”