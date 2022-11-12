Wakanda Forever’ Earns $28 Million in Thursday Previews – Deadline

Saturday morning: Update for more analysis and chart What we know for sure is that Disney And the marvel studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Recorded the highest 10 opening days ever in 84 million dollars, with today being a swing factor as to how high or low this two-hour and 41-minute game, respectively, goes. Opening weekend range between $175 million – $185 million Now, but some competitors believe that the film directed by Ryan Kolger could exceed $190 million. What makes it so difficult for many to predict this? Veterans Day falls on Friday. You don’t know how much of that big first day was driven by the movie or how many kids dropped out of school which was a combined 83% between K-12 and college. The last time Veterans Day fell on a Friday was 2016. CinemaScore is A vs. Black PantherA+.

Backing away from the previews, on Friday he made $56 million, which is more than the amount Doctor Strange in a multiverse of madness I did it on my first Friday without previews, $54.7 million. If today plays even with yesterday, then Wakanda forever It drops at $179 million. if Wakanda forever plays like Spider-Man: There is no room for home Between Friday (None previews) and Saturday, it would end up at $181.8 million, and if it mimics an aggregate pattern like Dr. Gharib 2 Between Friday and Saturday (+6%), it would stand at $184.6 million for the weekend (all Sundays here factored in -30% lower than Saturday). Notice the overall pattern of the weekend for the first time Black Panther It’s out the window as a company as played over the 4-day Presidents’ Day weekend with drops posted -13% on Saturday vs. Friday, and -9% on Sunday vs. Saturday.

Imax and PLFs account for approximately 35% of PIC ticket sales. I hear Wakanda forever Will publish Imax’s biggest opening weekend for November, which has been in place ever since The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. Coogler’s Imax weekend numbers here have outpaced previous Bonds and Marvel films by leaps and bounds. Anecdotally, it was very difficult to get a good seat at Porter Ranch AMC north of LA at Dolby Hall yesterday and today, underscoring as some have told me, the need for more premium cinema formats when we have weekends like these.

Attendance is still amazing for Wakanda forever With 93% on Screen Engine/PostTrak from Comscore and 85% recommended for kids under 12 giving it nearly 100% and 72% recommended. Male leaning at 52%, 45% between 18-34 and 37% over 35. Film is highly diverse with 44% Black Lead, 21% Hispanic and Hispanic, 20% Caucasian and 15% Asian/Other.

How good is it Wakanda forever for the economy? The pic pays the box office the entire weekend to do about $219 million in ticket sales, +261% of last weekend’s slump of $60.8 million and +100% of the same weekend a year ago (45th weekend) which is the time Where Disney/Marvel debuted eternity. Looking back on Friday, four theaters were north of $200,000, ten were over $150,000, 65 were over $100,000, and nearly 460 were north of $50,000, which is excellent.

Yeshoda

Ranked 10th in the list of the top 10 Indian science fiction films produced by Cinegalaxy Yeshoda In 200 theaters in 84 markets with publications in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The numbers were good in New York City, San Francisco, Dallas, and Seattle for what it’s going to be shaping up to be 395 thousand dollars Opening. The film from directors Haresh Narayan and K. Hari Shankar follows a pregnant woman named Yashodha, who is advised to follow some guidelines about her physical and mental well-being and safety. However, a set of events occurs that causes her to live on the edge of the abyss, putting her in danger.

1.) Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (DIS), 4396 theaters, Friday 84 million dollars3 day $175 million – $185 million/ week 1

2.) black Adam (NL) 3,603 (-382) theaters, Friday $2.7 million (-43%) 3 days 10 million dollars (-45%) / Total $152.5 million/ week 4

3.) Heaven ticket (University) 3633 (433) Theaters, Friday $2.1 million (-17%) 3 days $6.3 million (-25%) / total $56.7 million/ week 4

4.) Lyle, Lyle Crocodile (Sony) 2486 (-519) Theaters, Friday $1.125 million (+52%) 3 days 3 million dollars (-9%) / Total: $40.6 million/ week 6

5.) smiling (Nominal) 2271 (-775) Theatres, Friday 800 thousand dollars (-31%) 3 days $2.285 million (-43%), total $102.7 million/ week 7

6.) Satan’s prey (LG) 2,164 (-816) theaters, Friday 678 thousand dollars (-40%) 3 days $1.9 million (-51%) Total 16.8 million dollars/ week 3

7.) one piece red film (Crunchy) 2,161 (-206) theaters, Friday 481 thousand dollars (-90%) 3 days 1.53 million dollars (-84%) / total $12.8 million/ week 2

8.) The sorcery of Inisherin (Sea) 960 (+65) Friday 548 thousand dollars (-25%) 3 days $1.5 million (-25%) total $5.6 million/ week 4

9.) until (UAR) 1,358 (-778) theaters, Friday 193 thousand dollars (-63%) 3 days 685 thousand dollars (-63%) / total 8.1 million dollars/ week 5

10.) Yeshoda (cinema) 200 theaters, Friday 137 thousand dollars3 day 395 thousand dollars/ week 1

more….

Friday and midnight: Now we hear it Black Panther: Wakanda Forever he is going to $80 million or more Friday, what will it be $170 million – $180 million Opening weekend in 4,396 theaters.

There is hope that it will outperform the sequel to Ryan Coogler, which he directed and wrote Doctor Strange in a multiverse of madnessOpening $187.4 million, however, is still too early. Currently in hours, Wakanda forever is overtaking Dr. Gharib 2 And the Thor: Love and Thunder. The sequel does not appear to have been front-loaded. If it mimics exactly Doctor Strange 2, It will come 3 days short of that movie. Dr. Gharib 2 It fell 36% on Saturday and 32% on Sunday. On the one hand Wakanda forever checkout less than Dr. Gharib 2 In previews of $8 million, sources attribute it to the time of year and runtimes. More people were available again in early May than now on Thursday night, plus Dr. Gharib 2 He ran in 2 hours and 6 minutes while Wakanda forever 2 hours and 41 minutes.

With an $80 million opening day that includes $28 million last night, Wakanda forever It’s the thirteenth highest-opening day ever, just below that Avengers’ $80.8 million (May 4, 2012). The opening gets $170 million – $180 million Wakanda forever In the top 17 US openings in BO, a range that includes MCU titles such as Captain America: Civil War ($179.1 million, No. 13) and iron man 3 ($174.1 million, No. 16).

On the 2nd, fourth weekend of New Line / DC’s black Adam Ranges between $7 million – $11 million in 3,603 theaters, down from 38% to 61% for the total running by Sunday $150 million – $154 million.

The third belongs to Universal Fourth weekend of Heaven ticket 3,633 o’clock which is looking forward to the fourth Friday of $2.4 millionAnd -9% and 3 days of $6.9 millionand -19% and total $57.3 million.

Sony Lyle, Lyle Crocodile In 2486 on Friday the sixth of $1.1 million, And estimates for the end of the sixth week of $3.3 millioneven with the last weekend and start up by Sunday of $40.9 million.

The fifth goes to the seventh weekend of Paramount smiling In 2271 theaters with Friday 675 thousand dollars3 days from $1.9 million-52% and total run by Sunday from $102.3 million.

A scene from the movie Black Panther from Marvel Studios: Wakanda Forever. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2022 Marvel. marvel

Friday morning: As expected, Disney and Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever burn with 28 million dollars Thursday that easily beats the first preview night Black Panther In 2018, it amounted to $25.2 million. Wakanda forever It ranks third as the best Thursday preview of the year after Doctor Strange in a multiverse of madness ($36 million) and Thor: Love and Thunder($29 million). Inclusive, black panther 2Ranked Previews 15The tenth The highest preview performance in the industry’s history and gives the Marvel Cinematic Universe six of the 15 best starts of all time. 3 day drop for Wakanda forever Between 175 and 200 million dollars in 4,936 theaters.

There is nothing to wander around here with previews of it Wakanda forever being less than Thor: Love and Thunder Which, despite criticism from critics and its B+ CinemaScore win, turned out to be $144 million. The share of previews varied on the opening weekends of the MCU. Thor: Love and ThunderShe captured 19% of her three days Dr. Gharib 2 It accounted for 19% of its $187 million opening, Black PantherThursday was 12% of its $202 million opening, and Captain MarvelIt hit $21 million 14% of $153 million in 3 days.

Other great signs for the weekend: Wakanda forever It accounts for more than 80% of Veterans Day ticket sales online today. Comscore offers 52% off today’s K-12 schools and 31% off other colleges. The Marvel Studios title has been the #1 daily ticket seller for the past two weeks. 82% of fans on Fandango buy tickets to Wakanda They say it is the most awaited movie of the year. We hear that advance ticket sales for Wakanda forever It wasn’t loaded from the front, but rather evenly distributed over the course of the weekend. Disney reported that as of yesterday, Wakanda forever Calculates $66 million in advance sales, which are overdue Dr. Gharib 285 million, but before Thor: Love and Thunder48 million dollars.

Wakanda forever which started previews at 3pm yesterday, currently calculates a Rotten Tomatoes audience score of 94% to the original Black PantherIt is 79%. Screen Engine / Comscore audience exit is 5 stars better for general audiences, parents, and children under 12. Thursday night’s audience attracted 42% black, 22% Hispanic and Latino, 20% Caucasian and 10% Asian. 34 percent of men were over 25 (score 90%), 26% of women were over 25 (score 95%), 25% of men were under 25 (87%), and 15% of women were under 25 (score 98) %). Among children under 12, 61% were boys and 39% were girls.

critical score for black panther 2 It settled at 85% newly certified, which is down from 96% of the first movie. It still won’t hurt Wakanda foreverMomentum this weekend. It’ll be rich for everyone from theater circles to IMAX.

Among the regular films in the release, New Line / DC’s black Adam He finished his third week with $23.7 million and grossing $142.5 million. On Thursday at $950,000, it was -11% from Wednesday in 3,985 theaters. Universal Heaven ticket It finished its third weekend with $12.1 million, totaling $50.4 million in 4,066 theaters and Thursday with $840,000, down 7% yesterday. Crunchy Roll one piece red film In 2,367 theaters, the first week ends with $11.1 million. Thursday was $320,000, down 25%. Paramount smiling It topped $100 million this week after the sixth week of $5.3 million, and Thursday was $269 thousand, -11% of Wednesday. Lionsgate Satan’s prey In 2,960 showrooms in the second week worth $5.1 million, totaling $15 million and on Thursday $234 thousand, -16% of Wednesday.