April 17, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

War in Ukraine: Wagner group leader calls for ‘complete end’ to conflict, says military defeat could spark revolutionary sentiment in Russia

Rusty Knowles April 17, 2023 2 min read

“For the authorities and for society as a whole, it is necessary to achieve a kind of bold complete cessation of special military operations,” said Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Wagner Group Chairman A “total stop” Russian “special military operation” in Ukraine Because he feels he has achieved his goals.

“For the authorities and society as a whole, it is necessary to achieve a kind of courageous total shutdown of special military operations”said Russian Oligarchy According to Evgueni Prigojine Spanish press agency Europa Press.

“Russia has achieved the expected results”

to Boss of mercenariesIt should “Let the world know that Russia has achieved the expected results”. “We have completed a large number of veterans of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Russia exterminated a large part of Ukraine’s male population and expelled another large part who fled to Europe”emphasized One of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest allies to counter-intuitive speeches from the Kremlin.

Besides, Russia “Separated the Sea of ​​Azov and a large part of the Black Sea. It retained a juicy chunk of Ukrainian territory and created a land corridor to Crimea.”He pointed out.

A military defeat can trigger a revolutionary feeling like in 1917

Prigogine And said before “Ukraine is Old Russia” But it is “Now it is a state with a total national orientation”.

On the other hand, he warnedA possible military defeat could cause a revolutionary feeling like 1917. Despite his promise, it has been since the Soviet revolution “Nothing threatens” there “Russia’s Supreme Power”.

