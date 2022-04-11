Warning of a major solar storm after a large explosion from the sun hit Earth

Earth is in the middle of a solar storm after being expelled from the sun, officials said.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in a warning that strong geomagnetic storms have been detected in recent hours.

The storm was rated as G3, which rated it as strong. In such powerful storms, problems can be seen in the power systems, problems may occur for satellites and humans in space, and there may be difficulties using satellite and radio navigation systems.

Such storms can also bring aurora borealis, such as the aurora borealis. Officials said they could be seen at relatively low latitudes during the latest storm.

Migratory animals can also be affected by such storms.

The scale goes up to G5. At these strongest levels, power grids can collapse, satellite navigation can plummet along with other major electrical problems, and the aurora borealis can be seen in most parts of the world.

Experts have repeatedly warned that we are not sufficiently prepared for the potential dangers of such an event.

The solar storm came after a coronal mass ejection, or CME, from the sun. Earth went through the affected period two days ago, and had little effect at first – but the effects of the storm finally appeared.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency (NOAA) noticed strong geomagnetic storms overnight. The warning will continue until Sunday morning.