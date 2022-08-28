August 28, 2022

Webb captured an almost perfect Einstein ring 12 billion light-years away: ScienceAlert

Cheryl Riley August 28, 2022 2 min read

Since the first images of the James Webb Space Telescope appeared released in julyOur feeds are inundated with mind-boggling gorgeous images of space – out of madness Detailed pictures of Jupiter to me The farthest known star.

Now, Webb did it again, this time picking up the perfect nearly perfect Einstein ring about 12 Billion Light year. And we can’t stop staring.

You can see the color image, which was shared by an astronomy graduate student Spaceguy44 on Redditless.

Like Spaceguy44 Explains on RedditEinstein’s ring occurs when a distant galaxy is zoomed in and wrapped in an almost complete ring by a massive galaxy in front of it.

The galaxy in question is called SPT-S J041839-4751.8 and is huge 12 billion light years.

Here’s a more distant look at it, also handled by Spaceguy44:

Galaxy SPT-S J041839-4751.8. (JWST/MAST; Spaceguy44 / Reddit)

According to Spaceguy44, we would never have seen this galaxy without Einstein’s ring.

And the presence of Einstein’s rings, in addition to their beautiful appearance, allows us to study these galaxies, otherwise it is almost impossible to see galaxies.

This process is known as gravitational lensing, an effect predicted by Einstein – hence the name.

The effect only occurs when the distant galaxy, the closest magnifying galaxy and the observer (in this case the Webb Space Telescope) line up.

If you want to try it for yourself, Spaceguy44 Says The stem and base of a wine glass create a similar effect. Try to do this with a book page and see the word enlarged.

Although Einstein’s episodes are rarely seen, this is almost unheard of. Hubble Already captured Pictures of amazing Einstein rings.

See also  Scientists develop a laser-guided system that can send a spacecraft to Mars in 45 days

This isn’t the first time Webb has captured an Einstein ring from SPT-S J041839-4751.8.

The Space Telescope’s Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam) captured the same area in August, and Colored and released by Spaceguy44 too.

But the picture below was not clear.

Yellow ring in space.
Near infrared image of Einstein’s ring. (JWST/MAST; Spaceguy44 / Reddit)

In the latest photo, the data was captured by Webb’s Mid-infrared device (MIRI) camera, It is downloaded from a file MAST . portal.

The image uses three different filters. Red is the F1000W filter, which captures wavelengths of light at 10 µm. Green is the F770W filter for 7.7 micron wavelengths. Blue is the F560W filter that captures 5.6 micron wavelengths.

The images were then aligned and colored using Spaceguy44 astraland further processing was done in GIMP.

