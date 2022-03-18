Do you dream of going 63 for 63? Although it is unlikely that every match in the tournament will be chosen correctly, it remains the ultimate goal.

But what is the best performance?

We think the record is 49, when Greg Nigel went from Columbus, Ohio 49 vs 49 to start the 2019 Championship. This means Nigel picked every game over the first weekend, with only 16 teams left. Only when Purdue beat Tennessee in the Sweet 16 course did the Nigl race end.

Here are the last stands from other years:

2021

The perfect arcs lasted through 28 games, a much shorter period than in 2019 with 49 Nigl. The No. 15 Oral Roberts disturbance from No. 2 Ohio eliminated the brackets, as did other disturbances by No. 12 in Oregon and No. 13 North Texas. The remaining perfect brackets shrank 100+ after the first day there, hitting zero when No.10 Maryland beat No.7 UConn.

2019

As mentioned above, we think this year holds the current record of 49, and it went on to Sweet 16.

2018

The perfect NCAA slice didn’t last through Friday night’s first round, thanks Historic 16-1 win by UMBC over Virginia. Of the millions of arcs we tracked, 25 were perfect during their first 28 games of the tournament, but UMBC’s 29th match win knocked them all out.

2017

We saw an incredible 39 matches selected to start the tournament, a number that was the highest number recorded through 2019. The record-setting bracket, entered into Yahoo’s arc, was the only category to go past 37 unscathed games, making 39 picks consecutive correct before Iowa State missed out on a comeback against Purdue and handed the arc its first loss of the championship.

2016

The longest time a player played this year was 25 matches. With Stephen F Austin’s win over West Virginia on Friday night, the last remaining perfect slice of the NCAA Championship was broken. A 15-2 loss (middle Tennessee to Michigan State) made this year a tough year for the brackets.

2015

This has been another great year, with one chip in the online ESPN arc picking the first 34 games right, According to a story written by ESPN senior writer Darren Rovell. ESPN said in 2016 that its 2015 group was the best start to a championship it’s scored in the 18 years of its game.

2014 (and earlier)

Prior to 2017, the longest perfect arc streak tracked was 36, according to Yahoo! Sports. in 2014, Brad Bender went 36 to 36 to start the tournament. Hey ho! Sports reported that the Binder bracket was The only time he had a perfect chip, he moved to the second round in over 18 years of hosting the game.

Click or tap here for more perfect brackets operation information.