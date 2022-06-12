June 13, 2022

Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase 2022: All the big announcements

Len Houle June 12, 2022 4 min read

Microsoft hosted the Xbox and Bethesda Game Show on Sunday, curating over 90 minutes of news, trailers and announcements from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda and third-party studios. This includes Activision Blizzard, Which Microsoft intends to acquire in a deal worth 68.7 billion dollars.

Microsoft said the entire show focused on games that will be playable over the next year (with one major exception). Did you miss the show? Here are all the announcements from Microsoft’s big event.

Microsoft started showing Xbox and Bethesda games with redvaleArkane Austin Co-op is an open-world horror game set in Massachusetts. Distinguish broadcasting with an expanded look at redvaleA vampire shooting game and four playable characters. redvale It will launch in 2023.

How long have we been waiting? Hollow Night Silksong? It felt like forever. It will be available on day one on Xbox Game Pass – but a release date hasn’t been announced.

high on life This is the next game from Rick and Morty Squanch Games creator Justin Roiland, launched in 2022.

Riot Games launches all of its games on Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass, and it basically offers hundreds of dollars of free stuff to subscribers: all league of legends All heroes brave agents, and much more.

A new trailer for . has appeared A Plague’s Tale: Requiem. It’s expected to be released this year, and it’ll be on Xbox Game Pass on day one. Lots of mice!

Forza motorsports It was announced for 2023, with an extended look at a lot of its details, like the way paint peels off your cars.

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Resembles Microsoft flight simulator You get some new planes and other goodies to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the franchise. This is expected in November 2022.

Do you want to learn how to fly a pelican? You can do it in Microsoft Flight Simulator Starting from Sunday.

Blizzard Entertainment announced on Sunday that Note and watch 2 will be released in october, With Junker Queen as a new playable hero. It will be free to play at launch. Early access begins October 4th.

Ara: History is indescribable

Oxide Games premiered Ara: History is indescribableReal time strategy game.

The Sheikh’s Manuscripts Online: Hey ells

Sheikh manuscripts Online: High Isles Coming to Xbox and PC on June 21.

fallout 76

Drops 76 Players will soon be able to leave Wasteland and head to Pitt. This has already been announcedbut Bethesda showed off a small trailer during a Microsoft event.

Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels DLC gets released on July 19.

Surprise! ark 2 Vin Diesel stars, now expected in 2023.

mockery

It will be launched on October 22nd, mockery It looks incredibly gross. Lots of streaky appendages!

Flintlock: Siege of Dawn It seems to be about killing the gods, and it will come in 2023.

The rumors were true! Maine Craft is to get a sub-strategy called Minecraft Legends. It is expected in 2023.

light year border

light year border It is a cold farming simulator – and yes, there are mechanics.

Shooting again October 2022

The Last Case of Benedict Fox

A game about a detective and a demon, coming in the year 2023.

As dusk falls

As dusk falls is a branching game about family secrets, launched on July 19, and can be played alone or with up to eight players.

Naraka: Bladepoint

Naraka: Bladepoint It launches on Xbox on June 23. It was originally released last year on PC.

Obsidian Entertainment’s next game is pentagramset in 16th century Bavaria, and launched in November.

grounded

grounded Xbox Game Preview is leaving in September.

Oraiban: Legacy of Shadow

This is a “fast-paced stealth platformer game” from Baby Robot, published by Raw Fury.

Diablo 4 It does not have a release date yet, but it is expected to be released in 2023. In addition, a new character class has been revealed – necromancer. It will include cross play and cross progression when released.

sea ​​of ​​thieves

a sea ​​of ​​thieves The update will allow navigators to become captains, which includes naming, customizing, and decorating ships. Plus, there was a song! Season seven is coming on June 21.

Ravenlock

Ravenlock“An action-packed fantasy story”, to be released in 2023.

cocoon

cocoon Coming in the year 2023 from publisher Annapurna Interactive, developed by game designer Limbo And the inside.

Wu Long: The Last Family

Wu Long: The Last Family is a dark fantasy game set in Later Han Dynasty from Team Ninja, coming to Xbox Game Pass on launch day.

Persona 3 PortableAnd the Persona 4 Golden And the Persona 5 Royal They are all coming to Xbox Series X and Windows PC. Royal It will come on October 21 with the other two games coming later. All three games will be available as part of an Xbox Game Pass subscription.

The respected developer himself has announced that Hideo Kojima’s next game project will be in collaboration with Xbox Game Studios. Neither Kojima nor Microsoft has shared any more details than that, unfortunately – other than that it’s a “completely new game”.

starfield Got an extended trailer to play during a Microsoft event. Bethesda Director Todd Howard was on hand to show off the space gameplay and character creation, which sound amazing and ambitious. You can build a spaceship and choose its crew!

