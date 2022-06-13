History of Nintendo Direct may have been leaked by insiders

Nintendo fans have been eagerly awaiting an announcement regarding the next Nintendo Direct, and it looks like one of them will arrive on June 29th. This news comes from Alanah Pearce. Pierce is a former employee of IGN, and currently works at Sony’s Santa Monica Studio. Pearce revealed that date during today’s broadcast, and while Nintendo hasn’t made any official announcements, they seem pretty confident that’s when the Direct will happen. Pearce is a very reliable source, but readers should still treat this with caution until we have an official announcement.

“Has a Nintendo Direct been announced? No, but I think there’s a Nintendo Direct coming out on the 29th. I don’t know it was announced. I heard it here first. Let me check out today. I got it on the 29th. Yeah, the 29th of June, Nintendo Direct,” says Pierce through the stream. “It’s not a technical leak because Nintendo didn’t tell me, which is why I made this call. But I don’t leak anything in it, and it’s **tty.”

The Nintendo Switch has a number of major exclusives due for release this year, including Xenoblade Chronicles 3And the Splatoon 3And the pokemon scarlet and violet. However, the company has regularly presented Nintendo Direct shows in June, and there are still plenty of questions about what will be released this year. with a sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Postponed until 2023, rumors have suggested that Nintendo could fill that void with Wii U high-resolution versions of the game. wind awakener And the Twilight Princess. Bayonetta 3 And the Mario + Rapids sparks of hope It’s also slated for a release this year, but it doesn’t currently have a release date. Last but not least, 2022 marks the 20th anniversary of Metroid PrimeAnd the And there were rumors of an HD reproduction of that game as well.

No matter when the next Nintendo Direct launches, it’s very likely we’ll have some kind of announcement soon; Hopefully the company won’t make fans wait any longer. Until then, fans may want to keep their schedules open on June 29th, just in case!

Are you excited to see what Nintendo has planned for this year? What do you hope to see during the upcoming Nintendo Direct?