Rumor: Nintendo Live will take place later this month

Len Houle June 13, 2022 2 min read
picture: nintendo

With the Summer Games festival now in full swing, rumors of a Nintendo Direct happening during June continue to gain momentum. With no word from Big N itself regarding an upcoming show, we’re unfortunately left to question every snippet of information we could find.

Fortunately, the latest rumors come from a fairly reliable source and point to a Nintendo Direct happening on Wednesday, June 29th – that’s just over two weeks away! It comes courtesy Alana piercea former game journalist for the likes of IGN and Rooster Teeth and now a writer at Sony Santa Monica, mentioned the date at the end of a live broadcast during which she interacted with the latest Xbox/Bethesda Games Showcase.

You can check the video itself over here (Go to the two-hour mark for Nintendo Direct comments), but here’s what Alanah had to say:

“Is a Nintendo Direct announced? No but I think there’s a Nintendo Direct coming out on the 29th. I don’t know it was announced, I heard it here first. Let me check… I wrote it down. 29, yes, 29 June, Nintendo Direct. It’s not a technical leak because Nintendo didn’t tell me, which is how to make this call. But I don’t leak anything that’s in it, which I think is s****y.”

Other reliable sources backed up Pierce:

So there you are! We’ll take this with a big grain of salt, but it’s currently our best lead right now to a potential Nintendo Direct. Alanah has proven to be reliable in the past, so we just have to see what happens with this one. As always, be sure to stay with us at Nintendo Life as we’ll be sharing the official announcement of the new Direct when it happens!

What do you think of the latest Nintendo Direct rumor? Please let us know with a comment!

