Freak had plans for 65,535 versions of the original Pokémon

Pokemon It’s always had two different versions, but before the original games were released on the Game Boy in 1996, Game Freak had plans for something else.

In new translations of old Japanese interviews (via YouTube channel Do you know the games), it revealed how Game Freak wanted 65,535 different versions of the first generation of Pokémon games.

This idea has been linked to the Coach ID system – players will be assigned a number between 1 and 65,535. Depending on the generated number, their own experience will be slightly different – determining which Pokemon appeared in each game, the shape of certain locations, and more.

This was eventually canceled when Game Freak was visited by Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto, who told company founder Satoshi Tajiri that the idea might be hard for players to grasp, and suggested a different color palette instead (via VGC):

“I talked to Miyamoto about how we get players to understand that every cartridge is different when they buy one, and he told me the system sounded interesting, but was a bit hard to understand. He said that if players couldn’t tell just by looking at it, it wouldn’t work and it would be It is better if the color or appearance of the toys is different.”

And this is the way Pokemon Red and Bluee (or red and green in Japan). Another version was eventually released – yellow pokemonPikachu Championship.

