Your daily horoscope: October 19, 2023

Open this image in the gallery: Balanceistockphoto/Getty Images

Horoscopes if today is your birthday

Events on the work front over the coming year will surprise you, but the good news is that you’ll get more out of it than most. It may not always seem that way on a daily basis, but in the long run you will benefit greatly.

Aries (March 21 – April 20):

Your freedom to come and go as you please today will likely be restricted, but that’s not really a bad thing. The important thing is to stay where you are and finish what you started. In hindsight, you’ll be glad you did.

Taurus (April 21 – May 21):

Keep things simple today, whether at home or at work. If you allow things to get too complicated, you will use up a lot of energy without getting anywhere quickly. Relax, the planets indicate that you have all the time in the world.

Gemini (May 22 – June 21):

With both the Sun and Mercury highlighting the most dynamic area of ​​your chart, it’s natural to be forceful and a bit opportunistic, but don’t overdo it. Always keep in mind that others will be affected by your actions.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23):

Ask a friend or relative why they’ve been seeming down lately, but have your tissue ready because you might be drowning in a flood of tears. Make the right sounds and reassure them that everything will be okay in the end.

Leo (July 24 – August 23):

The pace of life has been relentless lately and it can sometimes be difficult to catch your breath, but the good news is that a more relaxed outlook is on the horizon. Don’t screw it up by doing more work and chores in the next 24 hours.

Virgo (August 24 – September 23):

The planets warn that if you gain something without putting in much effort today, you may easily lose it before the beginning of next week. Hold it gently so you won’t get hurt if events beyond your control tear it from your grasp. Definitely not worth bothering with.

Astrologer Shani Nicholas talks about the power of her zodiac sign and how new motherhood has changed her

Libra (September 24 – October 23):

The Sun is only in your sign for four days, so if there’s anything of a creative or professional nature that needs to be finished, make that your sole goal. Time is precious and should never be wasted, so do it now.

Scorpio (October 24 – November 22):

It seems like you’ve been doing a lot of deep thinking about your goals and ambitions lately, and when the sun moves into your sign at the beginning of next week, you’ll be in a position to act on those thoughts. Aim to move quickly and get things done.

Sagittarius (November 23 – December 21):

As a fire sign, you are used to being on top of whatever happens, but the message from the stars today is that it will push you back a little. Let others face whatever obstacles lie ahead.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 20):

A lot of people are watching you at this moment, so make sure you think before you act and only act when it is absolutely necessary. If you try too hard to prove yourself, your efforts may backfire.

Aquarius (January 21 – February 19):

By all means, take some risks today but don’t go too far. The cosmic picture is about to change dramatically, and by this time next week, you’ll likely have a whole new set of goals, so don’t use up all your luck at once.

Pisces (February 20 – March 20):

The time is fast approaching when you have to take quick and decisive action. Do you feel confident enough to do this? You will be better prepared if between now and the 23rd, when the sun signs change, you conserve your energy and other resources.

Find out more about yourself on sallybrompton.com