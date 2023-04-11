Your Google TV live guide is now packed with over 800 free channels

FAST (Free Ad-supported TV) channels are becoming inevitable these days and their popularity thrives on the combination of familiar replays and local news updates delivered for free. Almost any modern smart TV you buy today will include a good number of them. Roku and Amazon (with Fire TV) are both big proponents. And now, Google is doubling down more than it already was on FAST linear content.

Starting today in the US, the company’s Google TV platform is adding a slew of additional FAST channels. Whether you’re watching from a Chromecast or a TV running the show, you’ll start to see it pop up over the next few weeks.

Google TV was already showing FAST content from Pluto TV, but is now expanding to include channels from Tubi, Plex, and Haystack News. Moreover, Google TV adds its own FAST channels that can be streamed without going into an app.

Google TV will have its own FAST channels that can be streamed instantly. GIF: Google

Google claims to bring a total of “over 800 free TV channels from multiple providers in one place”. Just understand that by “one place,” the company is only referring to its live TV guide; In some cases, you will still need to install and open some of these apps to watch linked channels.

In a sign of how seriously it’s pushing speed, Google says it also plans to “bring a new TV guide and free-to-air channels to eligible Android TV devices later this year” — so it won’t be limited to the latest Google TV software. If you have an Nvidia Shield TV or other Android TV based device, it may appear there as well. See also Cyberpunk 2077 players discover secret changes made to the game

For people who refuse to pay for any kind of live TV subscription service, the brisk programming can certainly be useful in filling up your downtime whenever you get tired of Netflix, HBO Max, or any of the other major streaming shows.

But if you Do Pay for YouTube TV, Sling TV, or any other service that’s already integrated with Live Guide on Google TV, so much new stuff could be about to happen. Google tells me there’s no way to completely hide FAST content, but that live TV channels from your subscriptions will at least appear above them at the top of the guide.

The Google TV live guide now includes free channels from Tubi, Plex, and more. Image: Google

You’ll be able to save your favorite networks to the top of the guide for faster access, so hopefully there’s minimal scrolling through dozens and dozens of linear channels with shows you’ve never heard of. But sometimes that’s just part of the FAST experience, friends. At least it’s organized into easy-to-browse categories.

The expansion of the Live TV tab comes after Google rolled out other changes to the Google TV interface — mostly focused on the home screen — in February. This redesign saw Movies and Shows dropped from the main navigation bar and moved to the For You tab. Before that, Google cleaned up the library and simplified the live directory.

As someone who pretty much sticks to the usual streaming heavyweights, I’m increasingly curious about this whole fast thing and would love to hear from people who use these services a lot. See also OK Google, bring me a Coca-Cola: Giant AI demos of soda fetching robots