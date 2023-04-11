Everything known about the official teasers so far

The famous GTA 6 leaks in September 2022 shocked the gaming industry, as Rockstar Games had no choice but to confirm them, thus revealing their most ambitious project to date. But that hasn’t stopped the gaming studio from teasing the upcoming game with the latest titles. It’s important to note that Rockstar has never explicitly stated that they are teasers for Grand Theft Auto 6.

However, a well-known insider and game leaker, Gaming Detective (Twitter: @that1detectiv3), shared several images and claimed that the developers intentionally placed them as teasers for the upcoming game.

This article contains a list of all the GTA 6 games that Rockstar Games has allegedly released so far.

Note: Portions of this article are subjective and only reflect the opinions of the author.

Insider shares several GTA 6 Vice City leaks allegedly teased by Rockstar Games

Every official teaser for GTA 6 Rockstar has given us so far: – Florida or South America city skyline on taxi shirt

– Miami Helicopter in Christmas Video

– Redesigned eCola logo (seen in the September leaks)

– Livery Vice Metro City Mule

– Vice City of Mambas Livery

On April 7, 2023, Gaming Detective shared a Twitter thread discussing instances where Rockstar Games allegedly upset Grand Theft Auto 6 and its related components. According to the insider, the game studio has been teasing them since 2021, with the release of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition.

Here are the teasers Rockstar has provided, according to the insiders, so far:

taxi shirt

Downtown Cab Co. Revere Collar shirt with Vice City skyline (Image via Twitter/@that1detectiv3)

Gaming Detective stated that the Down Town Co. Collar Revere has a unique horizon unlike any of the existing games. They speculated that it could be the city skyline of Florida or South America, which are rumored to be included in the GTA 6 map.

Miami helicopter

Miami Chopper teased in Rockstar’s Holiday promotional video (Photo via Twitter/@that1detectiv3)

On December 23, 2022, Rockstar Games released a promotional video for the holiday in which they purportedly mashed up a model helicopter that resembled the real-life police helicopters used in Miami. According to Gaming Detective, the Vice City map is located in Miami, and this is an accurate teaser from the studio.

Other teasers include a redesigned eCola logo for Hotring Everon, Vice City Metro Mule livery, and Vice City Mambas livery in Grand Theft Auto Online. According to insiders, these items have been seen in GTA 6 leaks and may be included in the upcoming game.

Forgot to add: – In-game screenshot of a house from GTA 6 found in GTA Trilogy in 2021

– “See You Soon” billboard in GTA 3 DE featuring pink and blue letters and a plane leaving Los Santos. This billboard was originally used to harass Vice City in 2001.

In another tweet, Gaming Detective shared some teasers from their remastered trilogy. The first image is an in-game image of a house in San Andreas Definitive Edition. According to them, the structure resembles Miami-style homes and is likely to be a nuisance to the next address.

The second image is from GTA 3 Definitive Edition, where a billboard titled “See you Soon” depicts a plane leaving Los Santos. According to the insider, the word “coming soon” is written in pink and blue, giving it a Vice City feel.

Furthermore, in the original game, the same billboard was used to tease Grand Theft Auto: Vice City prior to its release.

While this may seem like a coincidence, given the GTA 6 leaks in September 2022, all of the teasers clearly have a connection. The leaks revealed that the next game is set in Vice City, and all the teasers shared by Gaming Detective involve several elements from the location.

However, this data is based on leaks and speculation and is therefore subject to change. Readers are advised to follow the official Rockstar News for any confirmed information about the upcoming game.