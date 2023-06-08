Zelensky assures that he had nothing to do with the explosion of the Nord Stream gas pipeline

The Nord Stream pipeline carrying natural gas from Russia to Germany was damaged and disabled by underwater explosions on September 26, costing Moscow billions of dollars in revenue and cutting off the Russian gas route to Europe.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday reiterated that he was not involved in the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosion and did not believe that other Ukrainian officials played a role, as several newspapers claimed.

“I didn’t do anything like that, I won’t do it,” Ukraine’s president asked him about the mystery surrounding the gas pipeline explosion in an interview broadcast by German media Welt-TV and Bild.

“I don’t think our military and our intelligence services did anything like that, otherwise I’d like to see evidence, we don’t know anything about it, one hundred percent,” he added.

“Criminals will be sought in Ukraine”

According to an article The Washington Post Published on Tuesday, a European country’s intelligence agency warned the CIA in June 2022 that Ukrainian special forces planned to blow up the Nord Stream gas pipeline. The daily cites information from several classified documents posted online by young US soldier Jack Teixeira, who was arrested in mid-April.

Prior information The Washington PostGerman media research has said that several clues lead to Ukraine in the sabotage of gas pipelines.

He wrote that many of the clues “correspond to the assessments of several intelligence services, according to which the perpetrators are wanted in Ukraine.” Spiegel By the end of May, some elements of the Ukrainian government apparatus were wondering if they were aware of this.

Several countries, including Russia, Ukraine and the United States, have been accused of instigating the sabotage, but all have denied it.