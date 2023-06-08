June 8, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Zelensky assures that he had nothing to do with the explosion of the Nord Stream gas pipeline

Rusty Knowles June 8, 2023 2 min read

The Nord Stream pipeline carrying natural gas from Russia to Germany was damaged and disabled by underwater explosions on September 26, costing Moscow billions of dollars in revenue and cutting off the Russian gas route to Europe.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday reiterated that he was not involved in the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosion and did not believe that other Ukrainian officials played a role, as several newspapers claimed.

“I didn’t do anything like that, I won’t do it,” Ukraine’s president asked him about the mystery surrounding the gas pipeline explosion in an interview broadcast by German media Welt-TV and Bild.

“I don’t think our military and our intelligence services did anything like that, otherwise I’d like to see evidence, we don’t know anything about it, one hundred percent,” he added.

“Criminals will be sought in Ukraine”

According to an article The Washington Post Published on Tuesday, a European country’s intelligence agency warned the CIA in June 2022 that Ukrainian special forces planned to blow up the Nord Stream gas pipeline. The daily cites information from several classified documents posted online by young US soldier Jack Teixeira, who was arrested in mid-April.

Prior information The Washington PostGerman media research has said that several clues lead to Ukraine in the sabotage of gas pipelines.

He wrote that many of the clues “correspond to the assessments of several intelligence services, according to which the perpetrators are wanted in Ukraine.” Spiegel By the end of May, some elements of the Ukrainian government apparatus were wondering if they were aware of this.

See also  Cape Verde declares itself to be in a state of social and economic emergency

Several countries, including Russia, Ukraine and the United States, have been accused of instigating the sabotage, but all have denied it.

Key ingredients

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

5,900 people were evacuated from flood affected areas

June 7, 2023 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

The destruction of the Kagovka dam, a disaster whose extent “can only be fully assessed in the coming days,” the UN said.

June 7, 2023 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Forest fires in Quebec were deemed “out of control,” and smoke from fires in Canada reached New York

June 7, 2023 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

3 min read

Raquel Levis Drops A Bombshell About Her Relationship With Tom Sandoval – Deadline

June 8, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

After a delay, ULA lights up a Vulcan Centaur rocket for the first time at Cape Canaveral – Orlando Sentinel

June 8, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

One person dies, others are injured after a car crashes into a subway in RI

June 8, 2023 Cheryl Riley
6 min read

Summer Games Festival and E3 2023 schedule, dates, and what to expect

June 8, 2023 Len Houle