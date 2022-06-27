June 27, 2022

10 year old Samuel Ben Affleck had a minor accident in a Lamborghini

Roxanne Bacchus June 27, 2022

It wasn’t the summer movie he was hoping for.

Ben Affleck’s little son got behind the wheel of a yellow Lamborghini SUV on Sunday and hit the expensive sports car in another when he accidentally reversed.

Affleck and fiancée Jennifer Lopez were working at a luxury car rental agency in Los Angeles when 10-year-old Samuel Garner Affleck got into the fender bend.

Affleck allowed his son – who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner – to hop into the driver’s seat of the flashy car.

The car—a Lamborghini Urus that rents for $1,475 a day—moved in the opposite direction and called a white BMW.

Samuel Affleck then got off the car and checked both cars, according to the footage.

Ben Affleck also examined the damages and consoled his son after the accident. The photo shows that he wrapped his arm around the boy in a tight hug.

a Affleck’s representative told TMZ That there was no harm. An employee of the agency, 777 Exotics, told The Post that the cars in their parking lot are tightly parked together.

“When [Samuel] I got into the car, and rode back and forth,” he said. “We have a little space and the cars are close by.”

The employee said no one was hurt and there were no sad feelings. “Everyone was fine!” He said.

“They looked happy and kept browsing,” he added.

Affleck loves cars,” said the dealer’s employee. “We hope they come again.”

A representative for Jennifer Garner could not be reached for comment.

