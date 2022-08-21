12 people, including children, were injured in the blast in Voznessensk

Cover Image: Ukrainian Emergency Service / AFP
Contributions to this live stream will be suspended on weekends.
- Emmanuel Macron, who spoke on the phone with the President of the Russian Federation on Friday, Vladimir PutinCondemnation “Heinous Attack” From Russia to Ukraineand invited the French “Agree to pay the price of freedom” This conflict will have serious economic consequences for Europe.
- The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio GutierrezUkraine visit, Russia invitation Do not disconnect the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant from the Ukrainian grid, Its army has occupied it since early March and in recent weeks, Moscow and Kiev have been the target of bombings that blame each other.
- Vladimir Putin accepted on Friday that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) would send a mission to the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.He said he feared the bombings could be a cause “Mass Disaster”.
- Antonio Guterres is expected to visit the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul on Saturday (CCC), responsible for overseeing an international agreement allowing grain exports from Ukraine, an agreement “Turkey is an important part of this.”he said.
- France categorically rejected the claims Vladimir Putin According to it “barriers” Despite the agreement signed last month in Istanbul, exports of Russian agricultural products remain.
- Russian group Gazprom warned Gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline will be suspended from August 31 to September 2. For reasons “maintenance”At the risk of rekindling fears of a shortage in Europe, Russia has been blamed for the energy threat.
- The AmericaWho announced on Friday a The new tranche of military aid is $775 million (nearly 772 million euros) for Ukraine, specified ” Absolute lack of progress on the battlefield » Russian troops.
- In eastern Ukraine, Russian shelling continued Friday At least five people died and ten were injured in several parts of Donetsk regionOne of the two administrative regions of the Donbass, it is Moscow’s primary strategic objective. Kharkov (northeast of the country), Ukraine’s second-largest city, has also been the target of new bombings, with the numberAt least fifteen people died.
- According to Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk, Over 21,000 people were evacuated from Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories in ten days. More than 8,000 people belong to this region Gerson (in the south of the country), and more than 9,000 Zaporizhia (East), tensions are high around a Russian-occupied nuclear power plant.
Check out our live stream from yesterday Here.
Read our articles, analyzes and reports on the war in Ukraine
encryptions. Macron and Putin renew talks amid threat of nuclear accident at Zaporizhia
Report. In Bormes-les-Mimosas, Emmanuel Macron doubles down on his pessimism
evidences. Ukrainian and Russian exiles in France: “Finally I told my father I wanted to stay in Paris”
encryptions. How Turkish President Erdogan seeks to portray himself as the inevitable arbiter of the war in Ukraine
encryptions. A rapprochement with Russia gives North Korea room for maneuver
narrative. In Moscow, the ultranationalist writer Jagar Prilepin called for a purge of Russian culture
Report. The Mozart Group, a private US military company, came to train in the Donbass but did not fight
“Tv expert. Writer. Extreme gamer. Subtly charming web specialist. Student. Evil coffee buff.”
More Stories
Turkey: 16 dead, 29 injured after truck crashes into crowd
Make sense of it all – why Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin’s dancing video is controversial
Things to remember from Friday 19 August