2024 Chinese Grand Prix report and highlights: Max Verstappen cruises to victory over Lewis Hamilton in dramatic Shanghai Sprint

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen returned to the top of the standings during Saturday's Sprint race at Shanghai International Circuit as he turned a low P4 position into a solid victory.

Verstappen worked his way steadily up the order during the 19-lap encounter, taking advantage of pole-sitter Lando Norris's off-track drive during the first lap and then completing moves on Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes.

With Hamilton in second, a thrilling battle for third eventually went to Sergio Perez after Alonso suffered a puncture, as the feuding Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, and McLaren drivers Norris, Oscar Piastri and George Russell – were on the daring soft. -Tire Strategy – Points completed.

Due to a revised format in play for the 2024 season, Friday afternoon's Sprint qualifying session set the grid for the 100km race, where points will be offered to the top eight finishers – from a maximum of eight for P1 to one point for P8.