3 dead and 3 hospitalized in a errant highway accident in Fontana, California

Three people were killed and three others were taken to hospital after a wrong-footed crash in Fontana Saturday morning.

The accident occurred on Interstate 210 east of Citrus Street around 6:34 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Two cars participated – a Ford sedan and a Lexus SUV. CHP said the car was going the wrong way, turning east on the western lanes.

As the car passed the Citrus Street exit, authorities said, it crashed into the SUV, which was carrying five passengers.

Pictures from the scene show the two cars completely wrecked, with auto parts and debris strewn across the highway.

The sedan and SUV drivers were declared dead at the scene. The five occupants of the SUV have been identified as a 43-year-old man, a 42-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, a 5-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy, all from Highland. .

The 16-year-old was taken to a local hospital where she later died, according to CHP.

The other three passengers sustained serious injuries and were all taken to hospital for treatment.

The sedan’s driver has not been identified at this time.

The cause of the fatal accident is still under investigation.