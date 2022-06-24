343 May Add Microtransactions to Halo: The Master Chief Collection

picture : 343 industries

It’s one thing for a free shooter infinite aura Get accurate transactions. Currently Halo: The Master Chief Collection, a first-person shooter with a price tag, might see something similar. Can. Developer 343 is still “exploring” a “potential” framework for the “future”.

Introducing microtransactions may seem like a strange move to Halo: The Master Chief Collectionwho is almost eight years old and has already seen one of the most publicly turbulent receptions in modern gaming.

First released in 2014, Halo: The Master Chief Collection Combines the first four main lines Hello The games — and their popular multiplayer components — but stumbled out of the gate with some serious connectivity issues. It’s taken a while and a lot of updates, but by 2019, it’s Master Chef Collection closed spot As one of the best multiplayer shooting games. player base More revitalized in 2020 The next buzz for what’s next infinite aura.

343’s Alex Wakeford wrote: “We are internally exploring a potential new feature for the future in the form of purchasable Spartan Points.” In a blog post. “It is wise to note here that we are pleased with the current system of how players earn Spartan Points, by completing challenges and leveling up through gameplay. This would be an optional extra for players who may find the wide range of content to be an intimidating amount of game time and want to move on (or Skip). “

Needless to say, that Hello the society Not happy.

“It’s wrong,” Taras, a HelloFocused content creator known as LateNightGaming on YouTubeTell Kotaku. “343 unfortunately had a difficult year after mishandling infinite aurasupposed “live service”. The last thing they need is [to] Adding retrospective microtransactions to games over a decade ago at this point.”

Even voices with generally positive tendencies in HelloThe community has spoken. holy iconpopular Hello audio notation, He said That more microtransactions is “the last thing” Hello Need. Obernik Hello Content Creator with Spacestation Gaming, He said He wasn’t initially bothered by the idea of ​​microtransactions but revised his stance after reading others’ concerns.

“Master Chef Group Considered a bit of a “safe place” for Hello “Right now, it’s the only area of ​​the chain that’s doing relatively well, so seeing them is something of a tone deafening like including microtransformation is an amazingly bad PR move,” Taras said.

After the release of infinite aurathe second season , Fans blasted How 343 Industries quietly slipped into some controversial changes — such as removing non-telegraph traversal methods called “skill leaps” — without informing players first. After some audio feedback from community members, 343 have rescinded these changes.

At the time since then, and this, in my understanding, is the first example where he actually made 343 changes by Hello Society to measure reception before its implementation. But it is unclear whether this was an intentional decision by 343 in response to infinite auraSeason 2 disaster, or, if so, why did they choose to test the waters with the extremely hot topic of microtransactions. everybody Dislikes Microtransactions!

Representatives for 343 Industries did not respond to a request for comment.