A health care company lays off 200 workers

carbon healthInc., a San Francisco company that provides urgent and primary care through clinics in California and elsewhere Lay off More than 250 people, company CEO and co-founder Erin Paley chirp.
“We are eliminating major initiatives such as public health, (remote patient monitoring), devices, and chronic care programs to focus on essential primary care and urgent care service. And we have reduced our global workforce by more than 200 people,” Paley wrote. He remains optimistic about the future, but “current market conditions force us to be more diligent.”
“Amateur organizer. Wannabe beer evangelist. General web fan. Certified internet ninja. Avid reader.”
More Stories
Oil is up more than 1% on optimism about demand as China’s borders reopen
Relief Check Live Updates: COLA 2023, Mortgages, Social Security Payments, Housing Market, December Jobs Report
Elon Musk is sending a subtle message to frustrated Tesla shareholders