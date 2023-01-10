A health care company lays off 200 workers

carbon healthInc., a San Francisco company that provides urgent and primary care through clinics in California and elsewhere Lay off More than 250 people, company CEO and co-founder Erin Paley chirp.

“We are eliminating major initiatives such as public health, (remote patient monitoring), devices, and chronic care programs to focus on essential primary care and urgent care service. And we have reduced our global workforce by more than 200 people,” Paley wrote. He remains optimistic about the future, but “current market conditions force us to be more diligent.”

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In a legally required notice to the state, the company said it will permanently terminate 266 employees, effective March 7. A range of positions were affected, the notice said, from the company’s marketing, engineering and global benefits directors and chief technology officer to cleaners, recruiters and salespeople. The company has clinics in the Bay Area, Sacramento, Arizona, among other locations, and last year announced expansions in Orange County, Riverside County and San Luis Obispo County. Companies in technology and other industries have recently cut staff as the economy slows and after a period of heavy hiring. Automated clothing maker CreateMe Layoffsaccording to the San Francisco Business Times, while contact lens startup Mojo Vision will lay off three-quarters of its employees, TechCrunch mentioned. In June, Bali announced an earlier round of layoffs involving more than 250 employees Twitter. The company has acquired a number of health technology startups, including a diabetes management company, and remote patient monitoring company Alertive Healthcare. See also From contagion to sanctions, European banks brace for Russian fallout San Francisco Chronicle staff writer Roland Lee contributed to this report.

Chase Deviliciantonio is a writer for the San Francisco Chronicle. Email: [email protected] Twitter: @ChaseDiFelice



