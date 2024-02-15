A Journey to the Heart of Putin's Nationalist Russia Facing the “Satanic West”

exclusive – Along with his testimony and his exclusive photos, a source under a pseudonym tells us how the militarization of Russian society, desired by Vladimir Putin, is constantly preached in all channels available to the Kremlin: from school benches to churches.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, little information has come out of Russia that has not been caught up in Kremlin propaganda. In April 2022, we brought you an anonymous source's analysis and feelings about the state of the country, a few weeks after the February 24 invasion. “Bombs don't fall in Russia, but everything falls from within” Then our interlocutor testified, whom we will call Alyona Rodionova. Two years later, the situation has changed. which ones On the phone, the silence breaks when we ask our first question. Where to begin to recount the complex vicissitudes of a dictatorship at war.

The war is in Russia

“The Russian Orthodox Church blesses the military, approves of war and calls for a struggle against the satanic West.”.

Alyona Rodionova



“Now the war has entered Russian territory. Explains the voice we see on the other end of the line. Drones continue to arrive in Moscow, St. Petersburg and other cities. Kursk Regions…