A Milford woman charged 20 times on a single purchase in Meijer

There were frequent complaints from Meijer customers after making one purchase from Cincinnati to Michigan.

“It was $139.48, roughly every five minutes, we’d get a notification, for an hour straight,” said Taylor Graham, who made one purchase at Milford Meijer.

Graham said the charge hit her account 20 times, withholding thousands of dollars.

I called your bank, but the charges kept showing up.

“They put a claim charge of fraud, but even those proceedings, which can take about 10 business days, there is nothing they can do about it,” Graham said.

“Disappointed,” said Joe Richard who had a single charge of over $100.00 charged to his account twice. “If someone is living from paycheck to paycheck and has very little money, it will probably cause a lot of bills to be returned due to insufficient funds.”

Richards made the purchase at Meijer in Eastgate.

There are more complaints in Michigan where Meijer is headquartered. Meijer has tweeted a message to customers.

“Over the weekend, we had challenges processing some transactions at checkout. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience. We are working with financial institutions to resolve these issues,” the tweet said.

Graham said she was told the charges, which were pending, would be dropped from her account before she was charged. they did not. All 20 counts were carried out and things got worse.

“As of this morning, we have a new fee of the same amount. So, it looks like he’s starting over,” Graham said.

She is confident that she will get her money back, but the account and her patience run out until that happens.