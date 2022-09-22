September 22, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

A United Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Newark Airport, New Jersey, after flying over the Atlantic Ocean

A United Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Newark Airport, New Jersey, after flying over the Atlantic Ocean

Cheryl Riley September 22, 2022 2 min read



CNN

A mechanical problem on a United Airlines flight made an emergency landing early Thursday at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

“After our aircraft experienced a mechanical problem shortly after takeoff, it remained in the air to burn fuel and then landed safely,” United said in a statement. Passengers disembarked at the gate and a new plane is scheduled to depart this morning.

United Airlines said an initial maintenance check indicated there was a problem with the hydraulic pump on board the flight, which was carrying 256 passengers on the flight.

Sparks flew from the plane as it climbed after takeoff, according to a video posted online purporting to show the flight.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating what happened to Flight 149, which departed Newark Airport late Wednesday night, and then declared a state of emergency. The Federal Aviation Administration said the Boeing 777-200 was bound for Sao Paulo, Brazil, before returning to Newark.

The hydraulic system on the Boeing 777 manages major systems, such as the landing gear, flaps, and brakes. There are three redundant hydraulic systems on board, which means two systems can fail and the plane can still operate normally.

Flight tracking data shows the plane flew over the Atlantic Ocean to burn off fuel before returning to the airport about two hours after departure.

CNN has reached out to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey for comment.

See also  Icahn is said to sell his stake in Occidental Petroleum after nearly 3 years

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Federal Reserve hike, Bank of Japan, interest rates, currencies

September 22, 2022 Cheryl Riley
1 min read

HB Fuller, KB Home, Lennar, and more

September 21, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

German government nationalizes Uniper in move to secure energy supplies

September 21, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

6 min read

Ye opens up about co-parenting with Kim Kardashian, parenting, Donda Academy, and more

September 22, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

See photos of Neptune with focus on the Webb telescope

September 22, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Celtics’ Ime Udoka faces suspension for ‘inappropriate and consensual’ relationship with an employee, reports say

September 22, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Samsung just lost the Android 13 update race to OnePlus

September 22, 2022 Len Houle