Access to Foyer de l’Espérance was blocked by an employee

Rusty Knowles May 10, 2022 1 min read

On Monday, May 09, 2021, access to the house was blocked by wooden boards and tires. An employee of the Foyer de l’Espérance in Chateauboeuf in Fort-de-France has been fired, appearing to have paralyzed the establishment throughout the morning. Many of his colleagues gave him their support and the union CGTM (Martinique General Federation of Labor).

The Foyer de l’Espérance, located in Chateauboeuf in Fort-de-France, was blocked throughout Monday morning. From Wooden boards and tires were placed in front of the company’s main entrance.

An agent of the Coordinating Service believes he was the victim of an unfair dismissal.

Employees who support this fired agent condemn the almost non-existent contacts in their queue and ask that he be transferred to another service to get out of this stalemate.

The fired employee showed posters explaining his attitude



© Christoph Arnerin

Dismissed employee supported by CGTM union (Martinique Workers’ General Federation).

The administration of Foyer de l’Espérance requested that the release be denied access to initiate discussions.

The road block was abandoned by protesters late Monday morning. The two parties will meet on Tuesday, May 10 to begin discussions on the dismissal and resolve the conflict.

