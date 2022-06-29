A White House aide said Trump’s explosive character on the day of the Capitol attack

Donald Trump appeared on screen in Washington on January 6, 2021, during the sixth hearing of the House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the attack on the Capitol on June 28, 2022. Mandel NGAN / AFP

“The Beast” is the nickname for the official limousine of the President of the United States. Donald Trump took his place behind the scenes on January 6, 2021, after descending from a platform at Ellipse Park in central Washington. On the microphone, he harassed his supporters, repeated his lies about election fraud and called on the crowd to march to the Capitol where the certification of the presidential election results was to take place. The “beast” shouted, ready to go. Donald Trump then wanted to go to parliament, where rebels were already breaking the first police roadblocks.

Robert Engel, the leader of his closest security team, was in the armored vehicle. “It’s not safe. We’ve going back to the White House. The latter said. “I’m the President, take me to the Capitol!” », Trump retaliated by leaning forward to catch the wheel. Robert Engel held his hand and told him to stop. With his free hand, 45e Then the US President tried to grab his neck.

Anthony Ornado, executive chairman of the administration, was in the vehicle. Back at the White House, he would tell this episode to Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to Mark Meadows, the chief of staff. On Tuesday, June 28, this 25-year-old woman was the only witness to the sixth general session of the Commission of Inquiry into the attack on Capitol., January 6, 2021. He had already taken the oath four times behind closed doors. With apparent courage, determination, and precision, this promising republic provided a destructive story that, when confronted, left no question of contradiction or disruption outside the framework of the protest planned by elected officials.

Through the media, the Secret Service, which is responsible for protecting dignitaries, said on Tuesday evening that driver Robert Engel was ready to deny any physical assault on the president under oath. But the controversy over this moment, which was announced by others without competing against the ultimate goal desired by Donald Trump, did not cast doubt on the testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson. His words go down in history.

A Twilight White House

But what? It’s, of course, parliamentary commissions of inquiry that obscure Watergate’s memory. American democracy passed as a breath, a tweet, a swipe or a shot, an explosion. At the end of the river of lies of Donald Trump, good and evil are beyond him, carrying in his wake the most beloved allies and hostages. Cassidy Hutchinson portrayed a Twilight White House with a performance dedicated to modern television series. But no fiction can be as green as his story.

