After a wave of new businesses, the cold economy intrudes

An unexpected consequence of the pandemic era has been an increase in entrepreneurial activity. Since 2020, applications to start new businesses have skyrocketed, reversing a decades-old slump.

the reasons for prosperity forked. Millions of people were suddenly laid off, giving them the time and inclination to start new businesses. Personal savings have skyrocketed, fueled in part by a frothy stock market and government stimulus payments, providing would-be entrepreneurs with the means to realize their visions. Low interest rates made money cheap and widely available.

But the spirited economic environment that helped foster this entrepreneurial spirit gave way to soaring inflation, soaring interest rates, and dwindling savings. This has left these startups navigating intersecting financial challenges — and a possible recession — at a moment when they are most vulnerable. Even under normal circumstances, nearly half of all new businesses fail within five years.

“Startups are inherently vulnerable,” said John Haltiwanger, a University of Maryland economist who studies entrepreneurship. “They are more likely to fail, and they are especially likely to fail in a recession.”