Meta will freeze most hiring, Zuckerberg tells employees

The hiring freeze was reported earlier on Thursday by Bloomberg.

Zuckerberg made the announcement at his weekly question and answer session with employees. According to employees who attended the meeting, Zuckerberg said he had to plan carefully to reflect a decline in revenue at the company. Managers via Meta have been asked to reduce budgets, either by not filling vacant roles or by reducing existing staff.

One Meta employee, who asked not to be named because employees are not authorized to speak to reporters, said managers have already begun to identify low-performing employees by referring them to a “performance review” process. If employees do not find roles in other teams, they may lose their jobs in the company.

Meta declined to comment, but a company spokesperson referred a reporter to public statements made by Mr. Zuckerberg in July.

“Our plan is to steadily reduce headcount growth over the next year,” Zuckerberg said on his July earnings call with investors. “Many teams will shrink so we can divert energy to other areas.”

Meta has shown signs of slowing financially for most of the year as it makes a strong move toward introducing products to the fledgling Metaverse – an area that Mr. Zuckerberg believes is his company’s future but remains largely unproven.