After Houthi attacks, the ships return to the Red Sea

After Attacks by Yemeni Houthi rebels, maritime traffic resumes in the Red Sea. Buildings Ship owner CMA-CGM This sea route has been explored once again. Maersk's boats are preparing to follow suit.

“Some ships passed through the Red Sea” and “we plan to gradually increase the traffic of our ships through the Suez Canal” – which connects the Mediterranean to the Red Sea – French group CMA-CGM pointed out in a message to its clients. . The ship owner did not provide further details. “For security reasons”.

Maersk is preparing its part to “resume navigation east and west in the Red Sea”, the Danish carrier pointed out in a press release on Sunday, and the first cargo ships will use the canal “as soon as possible”.

Traffic was temporarily halted during Houthi attacks

Several global shipping giants announced in mid-December that they would suspend their ships' passage through the Red Sea, a major trade route, after attacks by Houthi rebels. Many ships began sailing south around the Cape of Good Hope in Africa, embarking on a long and expensive detour.

With 12% of world trade passing through it according to the International Council of Shipping (ICS), the Red Sea is a “highway of the sea” connecting the Mediterranean to the Indian Ocean, and therefore Europe to Asia. About 20,000 ships pass through the Suez Canal each year, the entry and exit point for ships passing through this area.

the Houthis, The Palestinians say they are in solidarity with Hamas In its war against Israel in the Gaza Strip, it has warned that it will target ships sailing off the coast of Yemen in contact with Israel.

20 minutes with AFP