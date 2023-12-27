December 27, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

German Finance Minister and Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble has passed away.

German Finance Minister and Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble has passed away.

Rusty Knowles December 27, 2023 2 min read

He helped negotiate the reunification of Germany in 1990 and played a key role in the austerity efforts that dragged Europe out of its debt crisis for more than two decades. Former German finance minister Wolfgang Schäuble died on Tuesday evening, December 26 at the age of 81, his family announced to the German press agency DPA on Wednesday. A member of the Bundestag for half a century, Wolfgang Schäuble has been one of the most important figures in German political life over the past thirty years.

Born in Freiburg on September 18, 1942, he first served as a tax official in his home state of Baden-Württemberg in the southwest of the country before being elected to the West German parliament in 1972. He joined the government of West Germany. (FRG) for the first time in 1984, as chief of staff to Chancellor Helmut Kohl for five years, before becoming Minister of the Interior (1989–1991).

read more: The article is reserved for our subscribers Wolfgang Schäuble in defense of the EU's “sovereignty”.

The reunited actor is the victim of an attack

In this capacity, Mr. Schäuble was a key negotiator, contributing to the drafting of the agreement that created the legal framework for the merger from October 3, 1990. Nine days after reunification, Wolfgang Schäuble was the victim of an attack while campaigning for the first election of the United Nations in Oppena, southwest Germany. An attacker with a history of mental illness shoots him in the spine, paralyzing him for life. Another bullet hit him in the face, leading to plastic surgery for the latter.

See also  Cyclone Freddy kills more than 400 in South Africa, mostly in Malawi

Now a quadriplegic, Mr. Schäuble soon returned to politics. From 1991 to 1998, he was head of the Christian Democratic Union's (CDU) parliamentary group, before becoming leader of the Conservative Party after losing the federal elections to Mr. But he was forced to step down as party leader two years later, and later, Mr.

An advocate of austerity

After another stint in the Ministry of Home Affairs from 2005 to 2009, M.me Merkel, a right-wing politician, was appointed finance minister in 2009 until 2017. During the Eurozone debt crisis, Wolfgang Schäuble became an uncompromising defender of budgetary austerity.

A longtime supporter of greater European unity, he spent years trying to strengthen integration and establish stricter rules. Germany emphasized austerity and was criticized for its lack of solidarity among member states.

After eight years as Finance Minister, Mr. Schauble cemented his status as a seasoned politician by becoming president of the Bundestag in 2017, until 2021, the last step in a long and distinguished political career that has surpassed many. Discourages setbacks.

Discover our 2017 archive: Wolfgang Schäuble, The Robbery Game of the Eurozone

Le Monde with AP and Reuters

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Things to remember from Tuesday, December 26

December 27, 2023 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Kyiv announced it was withdrawing its forces from the outskirts of the city of Maringa, which Russia claims it has captured.

December 26, 2023 Rusty Knowles
5 min read

Christmas Eve Mass: The Incarnate God Chooses Littleness

December 26, 2023 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

The 22-year-old WWE star wins his first match in 168 days on the latest show

December 27, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Are eyeball planets a real thing?

December 27, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Andre Drummond makes Bulls history, posts stat line for only sixth time in NBA history – NBC Sports Chicago

December 27, 2023 Joy Love
3 min read

Fallout London, the DLC remaster of Fallout 4, gets a new release date closer to the Prime Video Show

December 27, 2023 Len Houle